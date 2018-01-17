Menu
Good drivers are at the mercy of deadly idiots on our roads

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt has died three days after having her life support switched off. The 29-year-old had been fighting for her life in St George Hospital since being pulled from the wreckage on the NSW South Coast along with her 21-year-old sister, Annabelle, on Boxing Day.
by Shelley Strachan

THE tragedy of the Boxing Day crash that had already claimed three family members reached its distressing conclusion today when young Home and Away star Jessica Falkholt died in hospital.

This just 24 hours after another fatal crash in New South Whales took two young lives when a semi-trailer ploughed into cars pulled up at road works.

In both cases, innocent drivers and passengers who were doing everything right lost their lives because of the recklessness of others. You can build the best highways and be the best driver in the world and you are still at the mercy of those you share the road with.

Too often we read about these tragedies on our highways - and too often they involve drugs or large vehicles.

Are our leaders as concerned? Are they working to reduce the road risk from druggies and dangerous drivers? Not just holding empty talkfests and spruiking political bull****, but actually doing something that will make a difference?

The first thing they need to do is slap drivers convicted of causing death through dangerous driving with much harsher penalties. A fine and licence suspension is an insult to bereft loved one whose lives have been changed forever.

It is not justice and it is not a deterrent.

