Good business mail from Old Gympie Post Office

NEW LIFE: The Old Gympie Post Office will be the home of a new approach to old fashioned business values, its new owners say. Renee Albrecht

"WE'LL get the job done,” Grant Johns said as he sized up the project ahead of him.

He and business partner Karra Corbet have posted some much needed good news from the Old Gympie Post Office, which they are restoring to its former glory as the new headquarters of their firm, Corbet Johns Builders.

As Gympie continues to reel from economic bad news, especially in the home building sector where tradies and customers have been left out of pocket recently, Mr Johns said the industry needed some good news and some trustworthy effort.

And that will be good news for the tradies they employ, he said. And the customers.

Referring to recent industry turmoil state-wide, Mr Johns said Corbet Johns had joined with two other Gympie firms, Aspect Homes and Smerdon Constructions, to bring back confidence in the industry.”

"They, like us, are two Gympie builders who pay all our tradies on time and all three of us have been burnt recently,” he said.

"We all use the same tradies, we all talk to each other and we look after each other if something does go wrong,” he said.

"It's not just those in the industry who need a boost, its the poor mums and dads who have lost their deposits (in recent closures).

"So we are looking after three houses where people lost their deposits and we said we would get the job done.

"The other two companies are doing that too. We can't do that for everyone and we will make a little bit of money out of it, but we thought we should try to help,” he said.

He said the company was restoring rather than modernising the historic landmark building, on the corner of Channon and Duke Sts.

"We'll be bringing it back to what it was and putting up some historic pictures. It'll be a permanent ad for what we do,” he said.

"We've got a fantastic relationship with all our builders and suppliers.”

He said coming back from the current state of the industry has been a trial.

"We've had some bad times too and we've had to eat some humble pie.

"But you can learn fom things like that,” he said.

The two-level heritage-listed building on an elevated 315sq m site at the corner of Channon and Duke streets was designed by Queensland government architect F.D.G. Stanley.

It was built between 1878 and 1880 at a cost of Â£3875, according to the Gympie Regional Council Local Heritage Register.

The building retains many original features including its redwood staircase, period lighting and feature period balustrading.

The building served as a post office until 1976 before being sold by the Widgee Shire Council for $20,000 in 1993 with restrictions on its land zoning and on any changes to the exterior of the stone, brick and concrete rendered building, which features arches and iron lacework.