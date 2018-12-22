Good behaviour rewarded in Gympie Magistrates Court

'Off her head'

A GYMPIE woman who hit and kicked a police officer who was seeking to have her examined over a domestic violence matter was placed on 12 months' probation with medical or psychological assessment as ordered when she appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The court was told the woman, who cannot be identified because of a domestic violence issue linked to the incident, was subject to an emergency examination order.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan described the case as serious.

"You were off your head at the time and they needed to restrain you for an injection,” MrCallaghan said.

"You lashed out, but the police officer did not seem to suffer great injuries. It is seemingly out of character.”

Obstruction

A YOUNG Gympie man was fined $300 in Gympie Magistrates Court this week after he pleaded guilty to obstructing police as they investigated a late-night disturbance in Calton Tce on November 3.

Blayde William Lloyd Harvey-Coote, 23, had no recollection of events prior to waking up in the watch-house, the court was told.

"Police have a difficult enough job to do, made a lot worse that night by your carrying on,” magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

Fined over crash

WHEN Gympie police attended a car crash in Nash Rd, Tamaree on November 24, they encountered an alcohol-affected man who did not want to co-operate, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Darren John Ferguson pleaded guilty to obstructing police when they tried to put him in a police vehicle, after he showed a blood alcohol content of .131 per cent.

Police told the court Ferguson, 46, of Tamaree, had refused to put his feet in the police vehicle door. He was fined $200.

Suspicion at RBT

OBSERVANT police formed a suspicion when Steven Robert Clifford Cumner submitted to a random breath test on October 10, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

Cumner, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing about 8g of marijuana, an electric grinder and a knife without lawful reason.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Cumner $400.

Good record helped

GYMPIE woman Billie Jo Jean Sauney, 37, was fined $400 with no conviction recorded after she pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week to committing a public nuisance offence on October 27 near Airlie Beach.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he took into account her good history and commendable work in the community.