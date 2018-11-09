GOOD BAD AND UGLY: The 10 best things I've read this week
SOME interesting and positive surprises in Gympie region news this week:
- The 3 boom suburbs that have undergone double digit price growth in the past year; and
- The local beef production that is going on and bringing in many, many millions of dollars
In complete contrast, senior reporter Arthur Gorrie has done a disturbing but intriguing compilation of the biggest court cases to hit the Gympie region so far this year, not the least of which was the dramatic jailing of former Gympie dentist Jebson Herrod.
Most sadly, we lost another local legend this week, with the passing of Gympie cricket stalwart Jimmy Geiger.
I have met Mr Geiger multiple times in my work as a Gympie Times journalist and he was, without exception, a friendly gentleman who had a passion for cricket - and not just any cricket - Gympie cricket.
Mr Geiger was the recipient of many awards and much high praise for his commitment to local cricket here, and though he was forced to step away from his work some time ago, has left behind a massive pair of shoes to fill.
Rest in peace, Jimmy. It was an honour and a privilege to know you and, the great legacy you have left behind through your family and your impact on cricket means you will never be forgotten.
We pay our respects to Mr Geiger and six other local sporting legends in tomorrow's Gympie Times, and today on our website.
This region is no slouch in producing sporting talent, and can lay claim to some of the greats, both still playing, rising up through the ranks and stars of yesteryear:
Of course, the biggest news of the week was the running of the Melbourne Cup - that one horse race that literally stops our nation.
Some of us were horrified by what happened to one of the horses in this year's Cup, and the public reaction to that tragedy almost broke the internet on Tuesday afternoon.
Everyone had an opinion.
In Gympie, things were hot hot hot, but that didn't stop the local crowd from having a great day out at the races, and our photographer was there to grab a heap of awesome and glamorous social photos.
