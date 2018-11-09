GOOD BAD AND UGLY: The 10 best things I've read this week

SOME interesting and positive surprises in Gympie region news this week:

Facebook photos of Torso victim George Gerbic and accused murderer Lindy Williams

In complete contrast, senior reporter Arthur Gorrie has done a disturbing but intriguing compilation of the biggest court cases to hit the Gympie region so far this year, not the least of which was the dramatic jailing of former Gympie dentist Jebson Herrod.

Arthur Gorrie File Photo

Most sadly, we lost another local legend this week, with the passing of Gympie cricket stalwart Jimmy Geiger.

PROUD HISTORY: The cover of The Gympie Times 150 Year Book Headlines of the Times, which you can purchase at newsagents in Gympie or at The Gympie Times office in 44 Nash St. File

I have met Mr Geiger multiple times in my work as a Gympie Times journalist and he was, without exception, a friendly gentleman who had a passion for cricket - and not just any cricket - Gympie cricket.

FLASHBACK SPORT: Gympie Cricket Association president Jim Geiger with the Gympie Estates Shield, brought back to Gympie by the city's cricketers on Sunday. Geiger is now looking for somewhere to hang the Shield. Gympie secured the Gympie Estates Shield from Bundaberg in the 55 over match played at Bundaberg's on Sunday. The Gympie Times, Tuesday, January 17, 1989. Contributed

Mr Geiger was the recipient of many awards and much high praise for his commitment to local cricket here, and though he was forced to step away from his work some time ago, has left behind a massive pair of shoes to fill.

Gympie's late Jim Geiger with his State Sport Volunteer Award medal on his Glastonbury property Renee Pilcher

Rest in peace, Jimmy. It was an honour and a privilege to know you and, the great legacy you have left behind through your family and your impact on cricket means you will never be forgotten.

We pay our respects to Mr Geiger and six other local sporting legends in tomorrow's Gympie Times, and today on our website.

The late great sporting legend Vic Summers

This region is no slouch in producing sporting talent, and can lay claim to some of the greats, both still playing, rising up through the ranks and stars of yesteryear:

Australian jockey Glen Boss celebrates in the mounting Yard after winning the Melbourne Cup on Makybe Diva at Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2005. Makybe Diva, a seven-year-old English-born mare, become the first horse to win Australia's richest and most famous race three times in a row, scoring a stirring victory in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup at Flemington. (AP Photo/ Tony Feder) TONY FEDER

Of course, the biggest news of the week was the running of the Melbourne Cup - that one horse race that literally stops our nation.

Some of us were horrified by what happened to one of the horses in this year's Cup, and the public reaction to that tragedy almost broke the internet on Tuesday afternoon.

Track staff erect a screen after The CliffsofMoher was injured during the Lexus Melbourne Cup, as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAP PHOTOS

Everyone had an opinion.

In Gympie, things were hot hot hot, but that didn't stop the local crowd from having a great day out at the races, and our photographer was there to grab a heap of awesome and glamorous social photos.

Dee White (Best Dressed Lady Runner Up) Connor Peckitt

Please don't forget, if you have any suggestions or feedback, we love to hear it and will try our best to respond and act on your feedback.

Just email me at editor@gympietimes.com or ring the girls in our front office, Jo or Sharon on 5480 4200.