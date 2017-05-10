Gonski 2.0 - what will Gympie's schools get?

FUNDED: Gympie schools will get a large increase in funding over the next 10 years.

GYMPIE'S schools are expected to receive more than $496 million in total funding over the next 10 years as part of new measures introduced in the 2017-18 Federal Budget.

Under the Quality Schools reform, funding for all Australian schools will grow from $17.5 billion in 2017 to $30.6 billion in 2027.

Victory College ($65,356,600), St Patrick' College ($54,646,700) and James Nash State High School ($55,138,900) are the Gympie schools which will receive the highest total funding over the next decade according to the Federal Government's School Funding Estimator.

Overall the majority of schools in the region will have received a 60% increase in funding by 2027, although funding for Gympie Flexible Learning Centre, St Patrick's College and St Patrick's Primary School and Victory College will receive a rise of about 40%.

Broken down by funding per student, Gympie Flexible Learning Centre is expected to receive the most support in 2027 with an estimated $34,827 per student.

St Patrick's College ($15,723) and Cooloola Christian College ($15,481) are the next highest.

MORE BUDGET COVERAGE

Budget delivers Wide Bay-Bruce intersection upgrade

Federal Budget 2017: The winners and losers

Wide Bay's loss is the Sunshine Coast's gain

Schools receiving the least per student in 2027 will be Jones Hill State School ($3497), One Mile State School ($4039) and Gympie East State School ($4139).

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien welcomed the funding injection.

"We are delivering the real 'Gonski' needs-based funding model that Labor never did,” he said.

"The Coalition's Quality Schools plan invests an extra $22 million of needs-based funding into Wide Bay schools over the next four years, delivering long-term funding certainty for schools and communities, ensuring everybody is treated fairly.

"The package will set students on the path to academic excellence and achieve real needs-based funding for students from all backgrounds and in every region.

"Our plan factors in the background, family life, levels of disability and socio-economic status of each student and school to ensure funding is truly needs-based and fair.”