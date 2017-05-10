19°
News

Gonski 2.0 - what will Gympie's schools get?

scott kovacevic
| 10th May 2017 4:44 PM
FUNDED: Gympie schools will get a large increase in funding over the next 10 years.
FUNDED: Gympie schools will get a large increase in funding over the next 10 years. Wavebreakmedia

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE'S schools are expected to receive more than $496 million in total funding over the next 10 years as part of new measures introduced in the 2017-18 Federal Budget.

Under the Quality Schools reform, funding for all Australian schools will grow from $17.5 billion in 2017 to $30.6 billion in 2027.

Victory College ($65,356,600), St Patrick' College ($54,646,700) and James Nash State High School ($55,138,900) are the Gympie schools which will receive the highest total funding over the next decade according to the Federal Government's School Funding Estimator.

Overall the majority of schools in the region will have received a 60% increase in funding by 2027, although funding for Gympie Flexible Learning Centre, St Patrick's College and St Patrick's Primary School and Victory College will receive a rise of about 40%.

Broken down by funding per student, Gympie Flexible Learning Centre is expected to receive the most support in 2027 with an estimated $34,827 per student.

St Patrick's College ($15,723) and Cooloola Christian College ($15,481) are the next highest.

MORE BUDGET COVERAGE

Budget delivers Wide Bay-Bruce intersection upgrade

Federal Budget 2017: The winners and losers

Wide Bay's loss is the Sunshine Coast's gain

Schools receiving the least per student in 2027 will be Jones Hill State School ($3497), One Mile State School ($4039) and Gympie East State School ($4139).

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien welcomed the funding injection.

"We are delivering the real 'Gonski' needs-based funding model that Labor never did,” he said.

"The Coalition's Quality Schools plan invests an extra $22 million of needs-based funding into Wide Bay schools over the next four years, delivering long-term funding certainty for schools and communities, ensuring everybody is treated fairly.

"The package will set students on the path to academic excellence and achieve real needs-based funding for students from all backgrounds and in every region.

"Our plan factors in the background, family life, levels of disability and socio-economic status of each student and school to ensure funding is truly needs-based and fair.”

A break down of how the estimated funding boost for Gympie's schools under the new Federal Budget measures.
A break down of how the estimated funding boost for Gympie's schools under the new Federal Budget measures. Scott Kovacevic
Gympie Times

Topics:  education federal budget federal budget 2017 gympie schools

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Gonski 2.0 - what will Gympie's schools get?

Gonski 2.0 - what will Gympie's schools get?

GYMPIE'S schools are expected to receive more than $496 million in total funding over the next 10 years as part of new measures introduced in the budget.

Beware fake $50 notes circulating in Gympie region

BEWARE: A counterfeit $50 note presented at businesses in Tara earlier this year.

Here's how to tell if the note is a fake

Teen hit while crossing busy Gympie road

A pedestrian was struck on Station Rd on Wednesday afternoon.

The teen was thrown into the air from the force

Wide Bay's loss is the Sunshine Coast's gain

People are dying on the highway to Gympie's north

Local Partners

'This is huge': Six-lane Bruce Hwy from Coast to Brisbane

BREAKING: A massive $536.4m windfall will deliver a six-lane Bruce Hwy from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast.

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

FIGHT FOR LIFE: Lyme disease sufferer Naomi Robinson with her brother Jye Robinson.

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Plant a Tree day's good works growing in Gympie

COMMUNITY EVENT: Landcare's Jenny Whyte and president Ernie Rider in front of a section of well grown planted trees along the river bank.

Gympie's Plant a Tree day scheduled for June 4

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary May 9-14

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

need 2 secure your country escape!

45 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

4 2 3 $299,000

Calling all savvy buyers looking to invest in the go ahead country locale of Curra just 20 minutes North of Gympie. This wonderful classic country cottage in the...

PEACE AND TRANQUILITY AT COONDOO

Coondoo 4570

Rural 3 1 4 $780,000

Looking for enough land to make an income and yet still have the privacy you have been dreaming of, look no further. I have the pleasure in marketing this rare...

5 BEDROOM HOME IN POPULAR SOUTHSIDE AREA

60 Exhibition Road, Southside 4570

House 5 2 2 $255,000

Situated close to the showgrounds at the Southside is a 5 bedroom lowset timber rendered home on a large fully fenced block. The home has an open plan living area...

A VIEW TO QUALITY

Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 $550,000

This unique property offers privacy and panoramic views and is set up for your enjoyment and ease of management. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of rich, rolling country...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Auction Saturday 27th May at 3pm on Site - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping...

BRICK HOME ON 2010m2

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Positioned at the end of the no through road, this property is nestled between established gardens and fruit trees. The well maintained home boosts 3 doubled...

HOME SWEET HOME

12 Diggings Road, Imbil 4570

House 2 1 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this lovely, flat 1012m2 with a lovely timber home right in the middle of Imbil close to all amenities. The home boasts 9ft ceilings, 2...

UNIQUE SOUTHSIDE ONE ACRE

36 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...

STRATA TITLED UNITS

1/53A Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000 each

What a great opportunity to down size or invest!! These great units are strata titled for individual sale or can both be purchased together as an impressive...

Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.

Second generation builders to take reins of company

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!