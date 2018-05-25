GONE: Multi-million-dollar Gympie business leaves town

MOBILE HOME: Landmark Gympie firm Green RV has left Gympie and closed its Brisbane premises, but its new 2ha head office is not too far away.

GYMPIE'S home of mobile homes, Green RV, has gone really mobile and moved its Gympie and Brisbane operations to a consolidated head office at the Sunshine Coast.

And putting those three sales and service operations together has made the new head office "probably the biggest dealership in Queensland.”

But the Sunshine Coast's gain is not necessarily Gympie's loss.

NEW HOME: Gympie mobile home firm Green RV has mobilised its Gympie and Brisbane operations and taken them to this new site at Forest Glen. Arthur Gorrie

CEO Jack Green said yesterday the firm had not shed any jobs and retained all its "46 or 47” staff.

"Yes,” he agreed cheerfully, "the ones from Gympie are just jumping in the car and driving down and back and so are our Brisbane staff.

"It's only 40 minutes down the road now,” he said.

So they are still spending their money in Gympie as much as ever.

The firm's landmark Bruce Hwy yard opposite Gympie Pines Golf Course is still there, but is empty.

The new Owen Creek Rd location is still virtually on the highway, and a much busier section of highway at that, although access is from Owen Creek Rd.

The high visibility of the site to passing traffic was a major factor in the decision.

The new location is large (about 2ha) and stocked with about 200 caravans and motorised mobile homes.

"We probably keep about $5 million worth of stock on hand,” he said.

"We have about three times the number of caravans we had in Gympie and we can look after out customers better, with more choice.

"With the new location we have the opportunity to offer more variety to everyone,” he said.

"We have all our staff from all our dealerships in one place to look after our customers.

"Everyone gets 100 per cent attention, which is great for all of us.”

He says a factor the company could not ignore was the vehicle traffic past their site and its signs.

"It gets 10 times the traffic,” he said.

"That's why we moved our Brisbane dealership at the start of the year, in January, to the Sunshine Coast yard.

"We had this dealership but we were only initially going to run it at half capacity,” he said.

