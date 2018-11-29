GONE FISHIN': O'Brien on why we need integrity commission

WHEN a fisherman throws in a line and catches very few fish, they wonder, is it because there are hardly any fish or is it because they're fishing with the wrong tackle or the wrong line?

This analogy applies to detecting, exposing and prosecuting corruption.

Are our institutions truly free from corruption, or do we need better tools to expose it?

This is why I called on the Government to establish a new, comprehensive organisation to fight and prevent corruption at the Federal level.

It must be our priority to protect and preserve the integrity of the institutions that are fundamental to our democracy.

The public needs confidence that public money is not being misused and that decisions being made across government are free from unlawful influence. The public also needs certainty that government services and programs are delivered efficiently and effectively, and free of corruption.

At the moment there are more than 11 fragmented agencies spread across Government that are responsible for investigating allegations of corruption and misconduct by public servants, public officials, parliamentary and ministerial staff, and political parties.

I believe Government needs to create a single independent organisation, overseen by a bi-partisan Parliamentary committee, that is fully funded and capable of scrutinising our institutions, which has the power to investigate those suspected of corrupt behaviour.

I welcome the Liberal Nationals Government's commitment to develop legislation to establish a Federal anti-corruption body. This needs to be done thoroughly and without delay.

If an appropriate bill is presented to the Parliament, which will give the public full confidence that corruption will be exposed, I will vote for it.

As it stands today, most people have no idea who fights corruption at a federal level and whether they are doing an effective job. To restore confidence in our federal system this must change.