Golfer dad kills daughter in freak accident

A SIX -year-old Utah girl who was her dad's "golfing buddy" was tragically killed when an errant golf ball hit by her father struck her in the back of the neck, according to a report.

According to the New York Post, Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart on the cart path at the Links at Sleepy Ridge in Orem, 72km south of Salt Lake City, on Monday when her dad hit the ball that took her life, authorities told local station KSL.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and then transferred to a children's hospital, where she died later that night, police Lieutenant Trent Colledge told the station.

Aria was about 18 metres away from her father Kellen Hill when she was struck by the ball.

Aria Hill (front) with her family. Her dad Kellen Hill hit a golf ball, which struck the six-year-old and killed her. Picture: Facebook

"The ball struck her in the back of the head, at the base of her neck," said Lt. Colledge.

The golf cart was not positioned directly behind or in front of Aria's dad - it was between 45 and 90 degrees to his left, Lt. Colledge said.

Authorities are investigating the case, but don't plan to pursue charges because it appears to have been a tragic accident.

"It's an extremely tragic accident," Lt. Colledge said.

"I can't imagine what that father is going through."

The Sleepy Ridge golf club where the tragic accident occurred. Picture: Facebook

Aria was her dad's "golfing buddy," her uncle, David Smith, told local station KSL.

"She loved doing it and had a good time with it all," Mr Smith said.

"That was one of their things that they would do together. It was something that was really important to them and something they did all the time."

Steven Marrett, the head golf professional at the facility, said he'd occasionally seen people hit by balls at the course before, but no one, to his knowledge, had been killed or even injured.

A GoFund Me account set up to pay for Aria's funeral expenses had already raised more than $US15,000 ($A21,000) of its $25,000 ($A35,000) goal by Wednesday morning.

"We are so grateful for all the love, support, and prayers made in our behalf during this difficult time," Aria's mother Talysa said in a statement on the page.

"We've truly felt comforted. Aria was the sassiest girl in the world. She was silly, spunky, creative, unique, and so, so full of love for everyone she came in contact with. There is a huge hole in our hearts that she has taken with her back to Heaven … Fly high my little angel."

The Sleepy Ridge Golf Club where Aria Hill died. Picture: Facebook

- with the New York Post