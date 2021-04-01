Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Legendary golfer Jack Newton briefly goes missing near Newcastle
Legendary golfer Jack Newton briefly goes missing near Newcastle
Sport

Golf legend in missing person scare

by Georgia Clark
31st Mar 2021 5:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australian golf legend Jack Newton has been found after strolling off while spending time with family and friends on Wednesday, sparking a police search.

He was enjoying an afternoon with family and friends at an apartment on Wharf Rd in Newcastle when he suddenly disappeared at about 5.30pm.

Family and friends raised the alarm when they did not hear from him.

The well-known sports identity was found safe and well a few streets away on Derby Street hours later, at around 9.30pm.

 

Golfing legend Jack Newton has been found after briefly going missing. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
Golfing legend Jack Newton has been found after briefly going missing. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

 

Police have been told Mr Newton left the building without advising anyone, raising concerns among his family and friends.

In October the Sunday Telegraph revealed Newton is battling Alzheimer's disease and had been embracing a healthy lifestyle to fight the condition's debilitating effects.

The 70-year-old had quit alcohol and cigarettes and was on a strict exercise regimen and medication, in a battle his son said "he won't give up".

 

Jack Newton with his wife Jackie, who says he has given up drinking and smoking. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
Jack Newton with his wife Jackie, who says he has given up drinking and smoking. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

Jack is renowned for his fighting qualities, having recovered from a near-death experience that shocked the nation in 1983 when he walked into a plane's propeller at Sydney airport, losing his right arm and eye and part of his abdomen.

"Jack hasn't touched a drop of alcohol or a smoke for 18 months," his wife Jackie said in October.

"It's been a big lifestyle change but he's exercising regularly and going OK."

Newton was first diagnosed in July last year after a visit to his family GP and then a specialist.

It is the same disease that killed his father, Jack Snr, in his late sixties.

 

Originally published as Golf legend in missing person scare

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

golfer jack newton missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prices skyrocket in just-released Gympie region land values

        Premium Content Prices skyrocket in just-released Gympie region land values

        News Values in some booming Gympie region ‘suburbs’ have gone up by 75 and 40 per cent. Find out how much your neighbourhood has gained:

        • 1st Apr 2021 5:30 AM
        ‘Groundhog Day': Anger as Premier keeps state guessing

        Premium Content ‘Groundhog Day': Anger as Premier keeps state guessing

        News Brisbane lockdown uncertainty continues amid COVID cases

        • 1st Apr 2021 4:59 AM
        ‘Too expensive’: woman drops medicinal weed to grow her own

        Premium Content ‘Too expensive’: woman drops medicinal weed to grow her own

        Crime A 60-year-old Gympie arthritis sufferer has pleaded guilty to growing her own...

        ‘Should we honour slave traders with statues?’

        ‘Should we honour slave traders with statues?’

        Opinion OPINION: Councillor Dan Stewart believes ‘cancel culture’ is not a new phenomenon...