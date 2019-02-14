Golds game plan for the weekend as skipper injured

LEADER OF THE PACK: Gympie Gold XI all-rounder Josh Brady will stand in as skipper as the side remains hopeful of a spot in the finals.

LEADER OF THE PACK: Gympie Gold XI all-rounder Josh Brady will stand in as skipper as the side remains hopeful of a spot in the finals.

Cricket: Partnerships and big scores are needed from the Gympie Gold XI senior players when they play Caloundra in a two-day match starting this Saturday.

It was a double blow for the Gold last weekend when they were defeated by Nambour and skipper Lewis Waugh was injured.

"I was bowling and Kobi Griggs (Nambour batsman) hit the ball back pretty hard and I noticed my finger was out of place,” he said.

Gold slips. (from left) Steven Brady, Jason Webber, Lewis Waugh and Nathan McClintock. Bec Singh

"We are definitely still a chance this year if we have two wins but we are also banking on Glasshouse or Maroochydore to lose two games.”

Waugh will be looking on from the sidelines for the rest of the season while all-rounder Josh Brady will captain.

Gold fell just 23 runs short of victory last weekend, but Brady finished 2/27 and made 22 with the bat.

Maroochydore and Gympie battle it out on the Kev Hackney Oval in Buderim. Ashley Sippel. John McCutcheon

"It is going to be a tough ask on Saturday but we need to win and win big,” Brady said.

"We are now relying on other teams losing and have had a few more young players blooded.”

Despite Gympie's "perfect bowling” season, it needs to fire with the bat.

cricket - Gympie vs Nambour - Jake Vidler Gympie Leeroy Todd

"We have a young team, the oldest are Steve (Brady) and Lizard (Ash Sipple),” he said.

"Our bowling is perfect but it is just our batting.

Gympie Gold v Nambour - wicket keeper Steven Brady. Bec Singh

"Someone has to put their hand up and make a big score.

"Someone needs to make a hundred from our top four. Either myself, Steve, Lizard or Jake Vidler.”

Caloundra v Gympie this Saturday at Roy Henzell Park.