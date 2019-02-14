Golds game plan for the weekend as skipper injured
Cricket: Partnerships and big scores are needed from the Gympie Gold XI senior players when they play Caloundra in a two-day match starting this Saturday.
It was a double blow for the Gold last weekend when they were defeated by Nambour and skipper Lewis Waugh was injured.
"I was bowling and Kobi Griggs (Nambour batsman) hit the ball back pretty hard and I noticed my finger was out of place,” he said.
"We are definitely still a chance this year if we have two wins but we are also banking on Glasshouse or Maroochydore to lose two games.”
Waugh will be looking on from the sidelines for the rest of the season while all-rounder Josh Brady will captain.
Gold fell just 23 runs short of victory last weekend, but Brady finished 2/27 and made 22 with the bat.
"It is going to be a tough ask on Saturday but we need to win and win big,” Brady said.
"We are now relying on other teams losing and have had a few more young players blooded.”
Despite Gympie's "perfect bowling” season, it needs to fire with the bat.
"We have a young team, the oldest are Steve (Brady) and Lizard (Ash Sipple),” he said.
"Our bowling is perfect but it is just our batting.
"Someone has to put their hand up and make a big score.
"Someone needs to make a hundred from our top four. Either myself, Steve, Lizard or Jake Vidler.”
Caloundra v Gympie this Saturday at Roy Henzell Park.