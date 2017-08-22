Goldfields gets a new parent room

SAFE AND PRIVATE: The new change and feed room at Goldfields Plaza, Gympie.

PARENTS can breath a sigh of relief and rejoice as Goldfields Plaza have opened a plush new change and feed facility for parents and young children.

Located next to Target, the room features massage chairs, private change and feed area, sofas, a microwave and change table.

The facility utilises a vacant store, which means it is convenient, safe and private while being in a public location.

The room is sectioned with black curtains for privacy, but the open plan means it is safe and easy to call for help if any accident gets out of hand.

Goldfields marketing manager Lucy English said the facility now safely caters for families.

"This is something for us to provide somewhere for a feed and a change,” she said.

"I'm a mother too, and I think it makes a great space.”

Ms English said the Goldfields Plaza previously had a parent space, but it was largely unused and the location was not ideal.

"I think there was only two nappies in there in six months,” she said.