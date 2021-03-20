Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
After torrential rain in Sydney during the lead-up to the 2021 Golden Slipper the track has been deemed unsafe on race morning and the meeting postponed.
After torrential rain in Sydney during the lead-up to the 2021 Golden Slipper the track has been deemed unsafe on race morning and the meeting postponed.
Horses

Golden Slipper meeting postponed

by RAY THOMAS
20th Mar 2021 7:22 AM

Sydney's showpiece Golden Slipper meeting has been postponed after heavy rain overnight has left Rosehill Gardens unsafe for racing.

Racing NSW stewards and Australian Turf Club officials conducted a track inspection at 6am and determined the race meeting could not proceed.

Marc Van Gestel, Racing NSW's chief steward, said there was surface water on some sections of the Rosehill course proper and with the forecast of more rain today, felt there was no alternative but to postpone the meeting.

Racing NSW is considering various contingency plans and is expected to make an announcement this morning.

The options are moving Slipper Day to midweek, or transferring the five Group 1 races including the Golden Slipper to the Tancred Stakes meeting next Saturday.

Another possibility is pushing Sydney's entire autumn carnival back a week and having the Golden Sipper meeting next Saturday.

A day earlier Racing NSW chief steward Marc Van Gestel remained optimistic Sydney's showpiece Golden Slipper meeting would proceed - but admitted the weather bureau's forecast for heavy rain was causing great concern.

Van Gestel walked the Rosehill track on Friday and again Saturday morning with Australian Turf Club's Nevesh Ramdhani and Stuart Patterson and his worst fears were realised with the week's persistent downpours eventually proving too much.

 

Originally published as Golden Slipper meeting postponed

golden slipper horse racing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sparkie tells girlfriend ‘I should just f..king kill you’

        Premium Content Sparkie tells girlfriend ‘I should just f..king kill you’

        Crime The man told police if he’d wanted his girlfriend dead he would have pushed her off the top of Calton Hill in her wheelchair

        • 20th Mar 2021 6:00 AM
        Tree clearing on Southside land raises questions about its future

        Premium Content Tree clearing on Southside land raises questions about its...

        News The 2ha block has been progressively cleared of vegetation over the past week, but...

        Driver done for DUI twice in eight days at Rainbow Beach

        Premium Content Driver done for DUI twice in eight days at Rainbow Beach

        News Police were called after a witness saw the man “staggering to his vehicle” outside...

        Why Surf Life Saving Qld patrols at Rainbow could end

        Premium Content Why Surf Life Saving Qld patrols at Rainbow could end

        News An almost 30-year run at the tourist town’s beaches could be nearing an end.