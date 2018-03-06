Golden opportunity for young filmmakers

ORGANISERS of Gympie's Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival are aiming to make this year's version "bigger and better” than ever.

Newly appointed Festival Manager Paula Phillips said she will work with returning Artistic Director Emily Avila toward creating an atmosphere reflective of the festival's desired themes and showing films that will resonate with viewers.

Ms Phillips said selectors are looking for films that are "in line with our goals”.

"The films can challenge viewers, but we're looking for something that might stir people's emotions and promote positive social change,” she said.

"We're looking for uplifting films, and bringing humour to the mix is always a winner.”

Ms Phillips said online developments have allowed the festival to broaden internationally, with filmmakers now able to submit their projects from all over the world.

"I think last year we had 32 countries submit films, so we're a truly international event.”

"We'd love to have more countries.

"Last year we had a big boost in the number of films that were submitted, and we're hoping for an even bigger lot this year.”

Ms Phillips encouraged all filmmakers and even local students to "have a go” at submitting a film, announcing a festival-first Young Filmmakers competition to run this year.

"We're encouraging people to have a go, because often we've screened films for the first time that have gone on to win awards.

"We really want to get local kids submitting their films, and not to think their film isn't good enough, because it often is. A cool prize of some sort will be on offer, we haven't confirmed what they're going to be yet.”

Running from October 4-7, the Heart of Gold festival takes place at the Gympie Civic Centre and includes industry master classes, an opening night gala and awards night party in addition to the film screenings.

The Young Filmmakers competition features a national prize for Best Young Filmmaker and a regional prize for Best Local Filmmaker, with the schools of winning entrants given a framed certificate.

Students are encouraged to submit their films with completed forms to their teachers by June 28, with submissions to the festival closing on July 6.

For more information, visit http://www.heartofgold.com.au/or visit the office at 232 Mary St, Gympie.