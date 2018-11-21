Golden guitar nomination for Glastonbury band

TAMWORTH, HERE WE COME: The Hillbilly Goats have been nominated for the Bluegrass category of the Golden Guitar awards. Jacinta Simons (Goat Buster), Bryce Wearne (Goat Boy) and Mahney Wearne (Goat Girl).

THE Hillbilly Goats from Glastonbury are winning praise from across the world, and have just been nominated for the third time in the Bluegrass category of the Golden Guitar awards in Tamworth.

Announced on Monday, Tamworth hosts some of the biggest names in Australian music and celebrates the success of country music. It is one of Australia's biggest music festivals and take place each year in January.

Hillbilly Goats harmonica and mandolin player Bryce Wearne and his wife Mahney Wearne are delighted with the nomination.

"We're super busy having just got home from 11 shows in 11 days after being the Ambassadors for the Airlie Beach Music Festival, and just received the most exciting news, that we've been nominated again for a Golden Guitar in Bluegrass Recording of the year (third time round for us),” Mr Wearne said.

Their song, Gypsy Girl, has earned the nomination.

"The song Gypsy Girl was written about our daughter and our love of returning home to her from our lengthy touring schedule as she doesn't join us on every tour,” said Mr Wearne.

The Golden Guitars will be announced at the Toyota Country Music Festival in Tamworth on Saturday, January 26.