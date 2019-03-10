Gold squeeze into semi-finals with last round thriller
CRICKET: Ten runs was the difference as Tewantin-Noosa fell short of Gympie's 177 at Read Park, giving the Gold the first innings win that was enough to gain a division one semifinals berth, ousting a defeated Maroochydore at Caboolture.
Gympie had set the Thunder a gettable target on the first day after attacking with the bat to give plenty of time for a result and optimum points, but lost time to rain as the home side ended day one at 3/59. The resumption saw Tewantin slowly work away at the target with Andy Kratzmann and nightwatchman Keegan Bean progressing to 94 after 18 more overs.
Jackson White had entered the attack, slowing an already cautious partnership, and with Jake Vidler in a similar vein the runs dried up, until indecision brought about the run-out of Bean. When Brycen Mitchell immediately returned with the ball to have Kratzmann caught behind, the momentum shifted to the Gold, and from there White and Mitchell slowly unravelled the batting from 5/101, while Andre Cave chimed in to maintain the pressure.
Jake Dennien and Scott Aufderheide reached 8/152, then Troy Dennien and Tom Stewart held on to 167 before White claimed his fourth wicket, the best return in an understrength attack that did everything required to get the Gold home.
Points were still a premium and Gympie skipper Steve Brady hit out for a century from 69 deliveries, pushing the total to 167 from 31 overs to seal the side's inclusion next weekend with a visit to Caboolture.
Play started early at Grant Road to make up for lost time on day one, Caboolture batting on from 8/294 to 329 against Maroochydore, who needed not to lose to survive in the top four. A draw with good runs for the Swans may have been sufficient, but after a sound start of 45 from Callum Stitt and James Chaplin, an unlucky run-out at 74 saw Chaplin gone, then two balls later Adam Thornton stumped to tilt the scales at 3/74.
When Lachlan Kropp was caught at 80, then skipper Blaine Schloss run out, Maroochydore's innings was in disarray, limping to 141 as Jack Connew did his usual clean-up with 4/34. The Swans' season closed bowling to the Snakes, with Glen Batticciotto out for 7 in a season tally of 927.
Glasshouse batted on from 8/251 to 273 against Yandina at home, setting the Pioneers a challenge of 181 to make the Rangers bat a second time, a task unfulfilled as Steve Heise reaped 7/19 to dismiss the visitors for 71 and an early finish. The outright points lift Glasshouse to third place and a visit to Tewantin next week.
Caloundra turned Nambour's 6/55 chasing 176 into an all out 101 at the Showgrounds for the Lighthouses to close the season with a good win. Liam French starred with seven sixes and six fours for 77 from 49 deliveries as Caloundra enjoyed batting again to 7/164.
SCORECARDS
SUNSHINE COAST
SCCA DIVISION 1 ROUND 14 09-03-2019
CABOOLTURE V MAROOCHYDORE GRANT ROAD
CABOOLTURE 1st INNINGS
Schubert M. b Thornton 137
Book D. ct Gilder b Anderson 20
Batticciotto G. ct Schloss b Gilder 29
White P. ct Gilder b Peters 23
Schablon A. ct Peters b Jackson 1
Jenkins M. ct Chaplin b Schloss 45
Crighton J. ct Stitt b Schloss 13
Parkinson M. ct Dyer b Anderson 38
Watt J. st Dyer b Schloss 1
McManus J. b Anderson 15
Connew J. not out 0
Sundries: 4
Total: 329
FOW: 31, 103, 147, 152, 249, 263, 285, 288, 328, 329
Bowling: Anderson 19-9-42-3, Stitt 12-3-45-0, Jackson 14-2-55-1, Gilder 14.1-0-90-1, Peters 8.1-0-29-1, Schloss 10-2-25-3 McInnes 4-3-7-0, Thornton 10,1-1-30-1.
Overs: 90.2.
MAROOCHYDORE INNINGS
Stitt C. ct Batticciotto b Jenkins 19
Chaplin J. run out 32
Thornton A. st Book b Schablon 17
Kropp L. b Watt b White 3
Schloss B. run out 8
McInnes L. st Book b Connew 4
Gilder Z. lbw b White 0
Dyer L. ct White b Connew 24
Peters B. lbw b Connew 2
Jackson M. ct Watt b Connew 26
Anderson R. not out 0
Sundries: 6
Total: 141
FOW:. 45, 74, 74, 80, 89, 89, 89, 103, 126, 141.
Bowling: McManus 6-3-10-0, Parkinson 7-2-15-0, Jenkins 8-2-17-1, White 19-4-38-2, Schablon 9-4-15-1, Crighton 4-1-7-0, Connew 4.4-1-34-4.
Overs: 57.4.
CABOOLTURE 2nd INNINGS
Schubert M. not out 18
Batticciotto G. b Anderson 7
White P. not out 29
Sundries: 0
Total: 1/54
FOW: 23.
Bowling: Anderson 4-2-14-1, Stitt 4-0-40-0.
Overs: 8.
WON BY CABOOLTURE ON FIRST INNINGS.
GLASSHOUSE V YANDINA THOROGOOD OVAL
YANDINA 1st INNINGS 92
GLASSHOUSE 1st INNINGS
Sawyer R. ct Taylor b Gosling 2
Owen H. ct Crossfield b J.Taylor 59
Cahill D. ct Mackee b Brady 107
Schultz J. b J.Taylor 1
Moffett L. ct Trace b Gosling 1
Fleiter B. b Brady 7
Swart J. b Brady 12
Heise S. lbw b Kenny 9
Fischer H. b Coleman 25
Owen J. ct Trace b Gosling 41
Manuel L. not out 0
Sundries: 9
Total: 273
FOW: 7, 156, 166, 167, 178, 188, 199, 205, 267, 273.
Bowling: J.Taylor 11-0-37-2, Gosling 10-1-41-2, Warren 2-0-17-0, Trace 4-0-32-0, Brady 9-3-34-3, T.Taylor 2.5-0-18-0, Crossfield 4-0-29-0, Mackee 3-0-14-0, Kenny 8-1-25-1, Walker 3-0-10-0, Coleman 4-1-12-1.
Overs: 61.
YANDINA 2nd INNINGS
Taylor T. b Heise 1
Kenny D. ct J.Owen b Manuel 2
Whisker J. ct Sawyer b Heise 0
Mackee T. ct Manuel b Heise 0
Warren L. b Heise 2
Crossfield R. ct & b Fischer 14
Trace M. ct Fleiter b Heise 0
Walker P. ct Fleiter b Heise 31
Coleman B. ct J.Owen b Heise 6
Taylor J. b Fischer 3
Gosling J. not out 0
Sundries: 4
Total: 71
FOW: 3, 3, 3, 3, 8, 8, 58, 68, 71, 71.
Bowling: Heise 12-2-19-7, Manuel 7-1-29-1, Fischer 4.3-0-19-2. Overs: 23.3.
GLASSHOUSE WON OUTRIGHT BY AN INNINGS AND 110 RUNS
TEWANTIN-NOOSA V GYMPIE READ PARK
GYMPIE 1st INNINGS 177
TEWANTIN-NOOSA 1st INNINGS
Wright C. b Cave 25
Baker S. lbw b Sippel 7
Campbell B. ct S.Brady b Sippel 17
Bean K. run out 23
Kratzmann A. ct S.Brady b Mitchell 21
Dennien J. ct Leupold b White 27
Officer J. ct Bailey b White 1
Rzeszkowski C. b Mitchell 2
Aufderheide S. ct S.Brady b White 21
Dennien T. ct Mitchell b White 11
Stewart T. not out 3
Sundries: 9
Total: 167
FOW: 29, 39, 54, 94, 101, 102, 113, 152, 157, 167.
Bowling: Mitchell 20-6-42-2, J.Brady 8-5-5-0, Sippel 8-3-12- 2, Cave 18-2-60-1, White 16.2-4-35-4, Vidler 6-3-8-0, Brogden 2-2-0-0.
Overs: 78.2
GYMPIE 2nd INNINGS
Brady S. b Rzeszkowski 101
Brogden A. ct Wright b Officer 16
McClintock N. ct Campbell b Rzeszkowski 8
Leupold K. ct J.Dennien b Rzeszkowski 10
Vidler J. b Rzeszkowski 0
Mitchell B. ct Kratzmann b Stewart 11
Mitchell H. b Stewart 6
White J. not out 7
Cave A. not out 3
Sundries: 5
Total: 7/167
FOW: 105, 118, 139, 139, 150, 159, 162.
Bowling: Aufderheide 5-0-52-0, Officer 10-1-42-1, Rzeszkowski11-0-59-4, Stewart 5-2-9-2. Overs: 31
WON BY GYMPIE ON FIRST INNINGS
NAMBOUR V CALOUNDRA SHOWGROUNDS
CALOUNDRA 1st INNINGS 176
NAMBOUR 1st INNINGS
Ledger S. hit wkt b Burton 2
Douglas A. ct Evans b Harrison 10
Riddell T. ct Clark-Burnham b Powell 24
Griggs K. ct Andrews b Powell 13
Wallace N. ct French b Cummins 14
Dodd S. ct Clark-Burnham b Powell 0
Massie J. b Powell 0
O'Connor H. ct Andrews b Powell 8
Cormie S. st Andrews b Cockram 16
Renouf A. ct Andrews b Cockram 3
Sampson M. not out 0
Sundries: 11
Total: 101
FOW: 2,35, 45, 53, 55, 55, 72, 96, 98, 101.
Bowling: Burton 12-2-29-1, Greene 10-3-23-0, Harrison 9-3-18-1, Powell 5.3-3-14-4, Cockram 2.4-1-7-1, Cummins 3-1-7-1. Overs: 42.1.
CALOUNDRA 2nd INNINGS
Cummins D. lbw b Wallace 5
Evans D. ct Riddell b Wallace 5
Glew L. ct Riddell b Cormie 59
Clark-Burnham H. ct Renouf b Wallace 8
Cottrell I. lbw b Wallace 0
French L. ct Sampson b Massie 77
Cockram J. ct Riddell b Sampson 7
Burton M. not out 3
Andrews T. not out 0
Sundries: 0
Total: 7/164
FOW: 5, 14, 30, 34, 90, 117, 164.
Bowling: Renouf 8-3-15-0, Wallace 9-2-24-4, O'Connor 4-0-28-0, Griggs 4-0-24-0, Cormie 4-1-29-0, Sampson 3-0-22-1, Dodd 2-0-9-0, Massie 1.3-0-13-1. Overs: 35.3.
WON BY CALOUNDRA ON 1st INNINGS.