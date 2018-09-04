GOLD RUSH FIASCO: More talk needed, councillors say

THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY: Gympie Regional Council has reversed its decision to move the traditional Gold Rush Parade from Mary St to Mellor St.

PEOPLE power has ruled the day, with the shock decision to exclude Mary St from this year's Gold Rush Parade reversed after public backlash.

On Saturday night Gympie Regional Council announced on its Facebook page the parade would again travel through the CBD following uproar and confusion from residents and Mary St traders over the move.

"Earlier this year, staff presented ideas to (the) council after the Gold Rush Committee officially dissolved in 2017 and Gympie Regional Council took on the parade to ensure its continuity for the community.” Mayor Mick Curran said.

"The majority of shops in Mary St have closed well before the parade in previous years. But if the traders are keen to get involved this year and remain open, that would be great and I'm happy to support the route through Mary St,” Cr Curran said.

"(The) council is always keen to listen to the views of local residents and work with them to make events a success.”

Jayden Hausknecht watches the parade in 2016. LEEROY TODD

The post said all councillors were part of the discussions, and they did not object when staff raised the idea of moving the parade.

A council spokeswoman said this discussion was at the July 11 workshop during an In Committee briefing session.

Councillor Hilary Smerdon said several options were floated at that workshop, but no special significance was given to moving the parade.

"That's a major change,” Cr Smerdon said.

"It should have been highlighted more than it was.”

Onlookers at the 2016 Gympie Gold Rush Parade. LEEROY TODD

Cr Mal Gear said that while staff did raise the idea of moving the parade, it was a "passing comment”, not a commitment.

"We probably should have more discussion around these things,” Cr Gear said.

Cr Glen Hartwig said he was not aware of the decision to move the parade to Mellor St, and was "amazed” when he heard.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch said there had been talk about "taking a new approach”, while Cr Bob Fredman supported the decision to move it back to Mary St.

"I am uncertain about the history of how (the) council got to this point; I have no record or recollection myself, there was no formal resolution that I am aware of,” Cr Fredman said.