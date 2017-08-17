Gold Rush Festival president issues reminder for entries

DON'T FORGET TO ENTER: The Gold Rush Festival is fast approaching so be sure to get ready.

THE clock on the Gold Rush Festival website has been clicking down for some time now, and Saturday, October 14, will be here before we know it.

This year Gympie celebrates the 150th anniversary of James Nash's discovery of gold.

Gold Rush Festival president Jan Collins issued a reminder in the lead up to the event.

"Is the planning and decoration of the floats for all categories (businesses, schools and community organisations) progressing well?,” she asked. "And have the various groups downloaded entry forms from our website to be in the Velmec Automotive Grand Street Parade?”

Mrs Collins said the support for the event is high.

"The effort and level of support from all participants in the Festival Parade cannot be under stated,” she said.

"Entrants give of their time to engage with the community and these groups cannot be thanked enough for their support at Gold Rush time.”

FESTIVITIES: One of the colourful floats from last year's Gold Rush Festival. LEEROY TODD

Mrs Collins said she would like to see more floats than last year.

"Let's see the number of floats exceeded this year and a large crowd lining Mary Street to cheer them on,” she said. "It's our chance to celebrate like never before.”

Fun begins at Nelson Reserve with the Family Fun Day in the park at 11am, with classic car and bikes on display in the Autobarn Car and Bike Classic.

Rockabilly band Zed 28 will perform right up to the parade start at 3pm.

Pipe and drum bands, a lion dance performance and magic floats will also be included in the day's festivities.

Free rides and slides at the RSL Eureka Fun Zone from 2pm until 6pm and live entertainment on stage with the laser light show to end part one of the festival at 6.30pm.

Part two means selecting your food and drink choices from the large lineup of food stalls stretched out to the road leading to the entry point under the Bruce Hwy to Albert Park.

The festival will culminate with the Jimmy Barnes concert, supported by The Black Sorrows, from 8pm.

Parade entry forms can be downloaded from www.goldrush.org.au and sent or dropped into the Gold Rush office, James Nash Arcade, Mary St.