Gold earn double points victory as they continue winning run

Cricket: A week is a long time in SCCA Division 1 fixtures as leaden skies and sporadic showers washed out one match, reduced play in another but allowed a full day's play at the far ends of the competition.

At Caboolture and Gympie the home sides exerted their strength with comprehensive victories, the Snakes taking back the competition lead from Tewantin-Noosa at their Grant Road fortress, and the Gold earning a double bonus point win over last week's giant-killers, Caloundra.

Three quick wickets to Brycen Mitchell and Josh Brady removed Caloundra's hopes of repeating the 3/297 onslaught against Caboolture when the Lighthouses ventured to Albert Park.

Dan Cummins and Harry Clark-Burnham dug in, grafting 34 and 29 in the visitors' 132 after Jake Vidler claimed 3/29, but the total was never enough.

Latest Articles

Is Brady the X-factor for Gold

Gympie bowler plans to rip in like Pat Cummins

Gallery: Meet our Gympie Gold XI

Can Waugh, Mitchell and Brady turn Gold's fortunes around?

Lewis Waugh promoted himself to top of the list to post an unbeaten 55 while the Brady boys enjoyed themselves, Josh with 25 from 14 deliveries and Steve 44 from 30.

The Gold reached 136 in under 23 overs to secure the bonus, and now head the OD ladder after two rounds.

At Caboolture, only the early run-out of Matt Schubert, his second in seven days, gave much joy to the visitors missing Tom Freshwater, and leading wicket-taker Scott Aufderheide couldn't add to his formidable 22 tally.

Brycen Mitchell Connor Peckitt

Jaden Coffin, Glen Batticciotto and Matt Jenkins got good starts, but just Jenkins passed the half-century mark with 59 in the Snakes' 209 while Jake Dennien and Lachie Gunner whittled away with three wickets apiece.

Chris Wright and Ben Gear were the dynamic duo for Tewantin sharing 187 in round 5, but with Gear absent and Wright out in the second over to Matt Parkinson, the Thunder had no momentum as Parkinson went on to his 10th five-wicket haul for the Snakes with 5/21.

All out for 138 in the 44th over, Tewantin's loss can give the Thunder the focus needed to keep a promising season anchored.

Gympie v Tewantin-Noosa this Saturday, December 15 at 10.30am at Albert Park.