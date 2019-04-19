Arrow adds a new string to his bow

GOLD Coast workhorse Jai Arrow is relishing a change of pace in his newest NRL role.

The 23-year-old lock forward has been embraced by assistant coach and former goal-kicking maestro Luke Burt to keep stepping up to the plate to produce high, long kick-offs that give his teammates enough time to smother the oncoming opposition forward's hit-up.

Arrow initially filled in on the kick-off duties when halfback Ash Taylor missed the Round 2 game against Cronulla through injury but it appears he may have the role more regularly now.

"Luke Burt actually wants me to kick-off, he has given me the gig so I am pretty happy about that," Arrow said.

"To be honest, we were at training and Burty said Ash was out so let Jai kick. I had one chance to prove myself and I nailed it at training so I think I have got the gig when I'm on.

"If I can just keep doing my job for the team, then I'm happy. Kick-offs are a bonus: It's a bit of fun and it gets me out of that crap tackle that you have to make off the kick-off when they come off the back fence."

The next team tasked with handling Arrow's towering kick-offs are Newcastle, who will visit Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jai Arrow does the hard yards against Penrith. Picture: AAP Image

Similar to the Titans, the Knights have made an underwhelming start to the season with a 1-4 record to date.

"They are obviously a side who is unpredictable, especially with (Kalyn) Ponga out the back," Arrow surmised.

"He is a quality player and he can throw that long cut-out ball to the winger who scores in the corner so we will definitely have to be on our toes everywhere on the field."

Arrow admitted to being emotional following their breakthrough 30-24 last start win over Penrith - the club's first victory in 238 days - in what was his 50th NRL game.

That result will count for little though if they can't back it up now.

"We want to get crowds here on the Gold Coast and we want to do it for them so we have to be consistent and play consistent footy to do that," Arrow said.