Cancer mum invests in $2m cannabis campaign

Businesswoman and mum Kate Malvenan, with daughter Annabelle, has terminal lung cancer and is supporting a $2m medical cannabis crowd-funding campaign by Gold Coast company Cannabis Doctors Australia. Picture: Nigel Hallett

A QUEENSLAND solo mum who has terminal lung cancer despite never having smoked in her life is throwing her weight - and cash - behind a $2 million medicinal cannabis crowd-funding campaign by two local doctors.

Kate Malvenan, 39, was left reeling when told she had only six to 24 months to live after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer last September.

The Burleigh Heads businesswoman thought the pain she was experiencing in her hip, spine, back and shoulder was due to a new gym workout, but the aggressive cancer had spread through her body.

Determined to fight the disease for the sake of her three-year-old daughter Annabelle, Ms Malvenan remortgaged her home to fund $130,000 worth of alternative treatment in Mexico.

The company was established last October by former hospital oncology specialist Dr Matua Jansen and his GP cousin Dr Ben Jansen, and now treats more than 700 patients, aged six to 96, at clinics on the Gold Coast, in Brisbane and Melbourne.

The company has just launched a $2 million crowd-funding campaign through PledgeMe to bankroll an expansion, including more clinics and doctors.

Gold Coast doctors Ben Jansen (left0 and Matua Jansen, of Cannabis Doctors Australia, have launched a $2 million crowd-funding campaign to expand their medicinal cannabis business. Picture: Jerad Williams

Ms Malvenan, who was the first person in Australia to be legally prescribed crystal CBD, said she was a "massive believer" in medicinal cannabis and had invested in the company.

"I feel amazing - I've never felt better or healthier," she said.

"What part of that is from what treatment I don't know. I'm living a very healthy, very clean lifestyle.

"I've gone vegan and use non-toxic, organic beauty and cleaning products.

"Seventy-five per cent of the 'big C' has gone in my tumour, so life's good.

"It's onwards and upwards."

Ms Malvenan said that she was having a third round of treatment in Mexico next month.

"I'm not going to stop fighting until I'm cancer-free," she said.

"I have to do it for Annabelle. She's my driving force."