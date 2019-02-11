Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Suspicious person’ triggers school lockdown

by Talisa Eley
11th Feb 2019 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast school went into lockdown after a suspicious person was found on the grounds.

Students and teachers at Ashmore State School activated their emergency protocol this morning after a person was spotted on the grounds during learning time.

A post on the school's Facebook post around 12.30pm said teachers spotted the person on the grounds and acted "exactly as expected" during the brief lockdown.

The person was found to be a former student, and Ashmore State School has confirmed they will be speaking with the child and their parents to make sure they don't venture onto the grounds in the future.

School principal Karen Brown said no-one was at risk at any point.

"The lockdown was actioned immediately and was undertaken as a precautionary measure," she said.

"We will remain vigilant in our observations of any unauthorised visitors to our school campus by persons either known or unknown and take action as required to ensure the safety of all members of our community."

A police spokeswoman said there was no record of police attending.

editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Missing rodeo horse ridden on pub veranda

    premium_icon VIDEO: Missing rodeo horse ridden on pub veranda

    News A MOTHER and daughter are shocked to learn their missing horse was ridden into a pub in a drunken joyride.

    Sell-out Gympie meeting to herald new era for local business

    premium_icon Sell-out Gympie meeting to herald new era for local business

    News The crowd will be addressed by speakers from 3 levels of government.

    Car flips after power pole crash in Gympie

    premium_icon Car flips after power pole crash in Gympie

    News Man taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

    Flower loving steer leads police on highway chase

    premium_icon Flower loving steer leads police on highway chase

    Offbeat The steer escaped a truck parked outside the Gympie police station