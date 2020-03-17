Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gold Coast missing person: Have you seen him?

by Emily Halloran
17th Mar 2020 11:39 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance to locate a man who was reported missing from Mudgeeraba last night.

Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at 7.30pm at Stockman Crescent house before leaving on foot without his wallet, mobile phone or car keys.

He has not made contact with his family since.

Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at Stockman Crescent in Mudgeeraba at 7.30pm on Monday March 16. Photo: Queensland Police
Collin Cronkright, 19, was last seen at Stockman Crescent in Mudgeeraba at 7.30pm on Monday March 16. Photo: Queensland Police

Police and family hold serious concerns for his well-being as he suffers from a medical condition and his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Cronkright is described as caucasian, 182cm tall and slouches forward, average build, light brown shaggy style hair and has a three-day style facial hair growth on his face.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie; jeans; black sneakers and a grey t-shirt.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to come forward.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast missing person queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        BREAKING: Police charge teen over Gympie murder

        premium_icon BREAKING: Police charge teen over Gympie murder

        News Police have charged a 19-year-old over the murder of Michael Zanco (pictured). They...

        VIDEO: Hundreds hit Gympie supermarkets for special early trading

        VIDEO: Hundreds hit Gympie supermarkets for special early...

        News Shoppers lined up out the door as Gympie supermarkets opened early

        No plans for private hospital to join pandemic fight

        premium_icon No plans for private hospital to join pandemic fight

        Health Crowds hit pre-poll early as outbreak forces changes in election