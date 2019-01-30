Menu
Dan Shearin leaving Southport Courthouse on Monday. Picture: Jerad Williams
Crime

Shearin charged with stalking nine women

by Greg Stolz
30th Jan 2019 6:44 PM
GOLD Coast detectives have charged Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin, with nine counts of stalking today.

It followed further investigations into a separate matter.

"During the investigation detectives spoke with multiple women about the information they had provided to police," police said in a statement.

"As a result, investigators from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch, Northern Investigative Group have proffered further charges against a 45-year-old Nerang man.

"It will be alleged between 1999 and 2014, the man stalked nine different women by sending them threatening, abusive and degrading text messages. It will be further alleged he would park his car and sit outside the victim's homes. It will be further alleged he utilised fake social media to cause his victims concern and fear."

Moorea is expected to face Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

He is already behind bars on other charges.

He is expected to make a Supreme Court bail bid next week.

