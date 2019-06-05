Labourer who tripped wants $464k compensation

“(Integrated Building Services, Grocon and Buildsafe Queensland) knew or ought of have reasonably known that the condition of the scaffolding system posed a risk of injury to workers using the scaffolding in the course of their employment,” documents read. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

A GOLD Coast labourer wants more than $464,000 in compensation after he tripped and hurt his back working on scaffolding on the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Village site.

The contractors and subcontractors running the site should have known there was a risk of injury, the court documents claim.

Brenn Shayne Gravolin, 30, has launched a claim in the Southport District Court against Integrated Building Services, Grocon Contractors and Buildsafe Queensland for the back injury he says he on December 12, 2016 while working on the Gold Coast Parklands Redevelopment Precinct.

The former Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Athletes Village. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

"(Mr Gravolin) was walking along scaffolding as part of his work to carry out exterior patching of the building walls," court documents said.

"As (Mr Gravolin) walked, he tripped over scaffold tubing which was sticking out, fell on the scaffolding suffering an injury to his lumbar spine."

Court documents claim where Mr Gravolin fell there was "scaffold tubing sticking out".

Integrated Building Services and Grocon were responsible for employing Mr Gravolin while Buildsafe Queensland constructed the scaffolding.

Integrated Building Services failed to provide "a safe system for working along the scaffolding system" and failed to give adequate warnings about risk of injury, the documents claim.

Mr Gravolin claims the back injury meant he would have trouble finding work he was qualified for.

It is claimed he would have great difficulty doing physical work including plastering, labouring and tiling and working as a merchant seaman.

"(Mr Gravolin) will have great difficulty doing any type of work that involves a manual component," the documents said.

A Grocon spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter while it was before the court.

She said Grocon was an "industry leader" in safe work practices.

Attempts to contact Integrated Building Services were unsuccessful.

Buildsafe Queensland did not return the Bulletin's calls.