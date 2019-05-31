How ironwoman pulled off surprise wedding

Hayley Bateup and April Zekulich at Currumbin Vikings Surf Club where they got married at the weekend

Hayley Bateup and April Zekulich at Currumbin Vikings Surf Club where they got married at the weekend

GOLD Coast champion ironwoman Hayley Bateup and longtime partner April Zekulich have tied the knot in a surprise wedding sprung on the latter.

Hayley, who has a gruelling Coolangatta Gold title to her name, kept the plans a secret, convincing her partner they were off to her "40ish birthday" which was a "suit party".

FORMER IRONWOMAN NOW LIVING FIREFIGHTER DREAM

They exchanged vows overlooking the ocean at Currumbin Vikings Surf Club last weekend in an intimate ceremony before family and friends plus their two young sons Baxter and Banks.

Hayley spent the past few months planning it, keeping it under wraps from even her own family.

OTHER NEWS:

Plans for sky bridge to Pacific Fair

Mum's shock over redback in Coles broccoli

Woman 'upgrades' stroller to expensive pram in alleged theft

"Everyone thought they were coming to April's surprise 40ish. I had to tell April we were headed to a suit party to make sure she was on board with the outfit choice," Hayley said.

Former champion ironwoman and Coolangatta Gold winner Hayley Bateup (right) marries her longtime partner April Zekulich at a surprise wedding at Currumbin Vikings Surf Club.

April said she should have picked up on a few clues but insisted she had no idea any of it was happening until Kristy Ellis - an ex-ironwoman and now formal celebrant - walked in.

April gushed afterwards: It was so amazing and unbelievable all at the same time.

The pair who became engaged seven years ago celebrated the resounding 62 per cent "yes" vote for legalising gay marriage back in late 2017 - at the time Hayley told the Bulletin the emotionally charged pre-vote debate had stopped her engaging with Facebook.

April said she was very surprised to get married, but the day was everything she could have wished for.

April said it was amazing to legally go through with getting married.

"We had obviously discussed getting married and we were already committed to each other, but I feel that this is special, not only for us, but also our boys," she said.

"The day was everything I could have wished for. It was surprise after surprise with all of our favourite people. Lots of dancing, laughing and fun, and the best part was I didn't have the stress of organising anything."