The money police allegedly found in the car.
Crime

Huge cash haul found in plastic shopping bag

by ANDREW POTTS
19th Mar 2019 1:52 PM
GOLD Coast police have seized a "significant" amount of money after pulling a car over at one of the city's most popular shopping centres.

The car was pulled over by detectives from the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad yesterday at the Ferry Road Markets in Southport.

There police alleged they found a significant amount of cash hidden inside a plastic shopping bag.

A 40-year-old Jimboomba man was charged with possession of tainted property.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on April 18, 2019.

Detective Inspector Glen Donaldson of the Major and Organised Crime Squad said officers would continue to target proceeds of crime.

"We have experienced detectives from State Crime Command working in partnership with district police and adopting an intelligence-led approach to proactively patrol the Gold Coast," he said.

"Disrupting organised crime by focusing on the proceeds of crime, remains a key strategy for the Major and Organised Crime Squad.

"Our success with this arrest is a testament to the ongoing dedication of detectives working tirelessly to make our community safer."

