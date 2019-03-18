Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cars were damaged and a man injured in an attack on a Gold Coast house overnight.
Cars were damaged and a man injured in an attack on a Gold Coast house overnight.
Crime

Hunt for two men after violent attack on house

by ANDREW POTTS
18th Mar 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men are on the run after a violent attack attempt to rob him inside his own home on the northern Gold Coast overnight.

The men, including one wielding a metal pole, forced their way into the house on Parkwood's Fortuna Place just after 7pm last night when they demanded money.

The 40-year-old man who lives at the house was attacked by the men who threw 'a number of items' at him before damaging vehicles at the house.

They were seen leaving the scene in a light-coloured SUV.

The man received only minor injuries.

The two men are described as caucasian in appearance, aged in their 30s and were last seen wearing dark-coloured hooded jumpers.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact police

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
crime gold coast

Top Stories

    7 people injured in 4 separate car crashes in Gympie region

    premium_icon 7 people injured in 4 separate car crashes in Gympie region

    News Missed the weekend news, here's 5 things that happened in the Gympie region.

    200 reports of old Gympie mine collapses in 6 years

    premium_icon 200 reports of old Gympie mine collapses in 6 years

    Offbeat Land slips from old shafts continue to pop up in region.

    7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    premium_icon 7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    News Do you recognise any of these people?