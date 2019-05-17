Tradie threatens man with knife on same day released from jail

A CONCRETER rushed at his partner's ex-boyfriend with a "very large knife" just hours after he was released from prison.

Tony Harrison, 28, and his girlfriend arrived at the victim's home about 6pm on April 10 to pick up her three children.

Harrison asked the other man to "go for a walk" before he pulled out the blade and ran towards him, prosecutor Constable Lewis Butterfield told the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday. The victim bolted into his home.

Harrison, of Molendinar, pleaded guilty to going armed to cause fear.

Mr Butterfield detailed the agreed facts and handed up Harrison's six-page criminal history to Magistrate John Costanzo.

Harrison's lawyer Samit Seth told the court the victim had made false complaints to the Department of Child Safety and other agencies.

He also said "both parties were egging on each other" and Harrison had been "wanting some sort of closure".

Harrison has a history of domestic violence offending, stalking and threatening an associate with a machete.

Yesterday sentenced to 12 months in jail, he is due for release on parole on August 9.