Beauty tycoon to face court on attempted fraud charge

A GOLD Coast vegan beauty tycoon will face court next month for attempted fraud after allegedly making a false $1 million dollar claim to Airbnb's insurers for goods she claimed were stolen by a guest from her Main Beach apartment two years ago.

Cassandra Felicity House, who has worked as a motivational speaker and allegedly made a fortune working for multi-level marketing skincare giant Arbonne, was on November 11 issued with a notice to appear in Southport Magistrates Court in December on a charge of attempted fraud.

Police will allege she lodged a number of insurance claims to Airbnb, one claiming $1 million worth of jewellery and other items had been stolen from the unit, which was also allegedly trashed, in 2018.

They will allege the claims did not meet the value of the goods claimed to be stolen.

House previously took civil action against the accommodation provider for $253,000 in damages after the items - including a silver banana - were allegedly stolen.

A charge of theft against the Airbnb guest was later laid by police, the Bulletin understands.

In the civil claim lodged in the Brisbane District Court in June this year, House alleged the Airbnb guest who stayed at her fifth floor Main Beach apartment between April 1 and April 5, 2018 stole or broke items including $25,000 worth of Tiffany and Co "diamond gifts" from Arbonne.

She also claimed the guest stole or damaged $10,000 worth of Swarovski jewellery, $40,000 of sequined designer dresses and 18 pairs of designer shoes from Chanel, Gucci and other brands worth $37,000.

She also claimed she lost $55,000 worth of engagement presents.

House said in the civil claim all her kitchen cupboards were damaged and the guest stole her $50 "silver banana" which matches her "apple decor".

House's lawyer declined to comment, but denied the woman had been criminally charged.

However, a police spokesman confirmed she had been issued with a notice to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court.

