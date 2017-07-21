Gold City to buzz during titles

READY TO GO: Queensland Women's Masters Hockey Championships convenor Catherine Parker is ready to get play under way today.

MASTERS HOCKEY: 750 players, 45 teams, 40 umpires, two playing venues, hundreds of thousands of dollars injected into the local economy and countless hours of preparation.

These are the numbers that are predicted to be generated this weekend as Gympie hosts the 2017 Queensland Women's Masters Hockey Championships.

Touted as the biggest hockey tournament on the Queensland sporting calendar, the masters attracts almost double the amount of teams as its junior counterparts.

Organising an event on this large scale has been a labour of love for tournament convenor Catherine Parker.

The Gympie Hockey stalwart, along with her team of dedicated locals, started putting plans in motion when Gympie was announced as host club last year. Since then, the team has spent countless hours making sure everything is in place to welcome the State's best masters players.

"Events like these are all about bringing the hockey community together,” Parker told The Gympie Times.

"There will players from as far north as Cairns, out to Mt Isa, down to Murwillumbah and back out to Toowoomba and Warwick.

"There are so many friendships that are developed during these events, particularly for the players that make the Queensland team.

"Already you can see people walking around saying hi to each other and people are constantly conversing on Facebook saying they can't wait to meet up.

"It is an opportunity for people who may have even played together as juniors to reminisce about old times.”

The masters championships is set to be one of the biggest sporting events Gympie has seen in recent times.

Played at both the Gympie Hockey Centre and Jim Geiger Oval, the Gympie Hockey Association, along with Wilson's Commercial Services and the Gympie Regional Council have pulled out all the stops to convert fields that were once only used sparingly to lush national standard playing facilities.

Parker said despite the massive undertaking, it was all worth it.

"Every association that hosts events like these puts a lot into it,” she said.

"You have to to host over 700 players. This is the biggest Hockey Queensland carnival that there is.

"It's not just Gympie hockey, there are other committees that do a lot of work as well.

"I love the hockey family and the community and everyone is doing their bit.

"Gympie has a reputation of hosting excellent tournaments and there is a bench mark.

"There are players who have played for Queensland and Australia.

"The matches will definitely be hard and fast,” Parker said.

Gympie has nominated three teams for the titles, with the highest competing in division 2.

Play is set to be spread over 11 individual pools with four teams in each. Defending champions Brisbane will be looking to lift the silverware again but will face stiff opposition from Mackay, Ipswich and Toowoomba. Maryborough teams will also pose a threat to their metropolitan rivals while Gympie faces a tough test in pool two against two Brisbane teams and Rockhampton. Play gets under way at 7.15am today.