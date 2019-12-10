Menu
Gympie Regional Cricket - Gympie Gold v Coolum Gold's Leo Cartwright. Photo: Zahner Photography
News

Gold batsman smashes maiden one-day century in SCCA

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
10th Dec 2019 3:25 PM
CRICKET: Gympie Gold recorded their second win for the season thanks to the maiden century for their all-rounder last Saturday.

Leo Cartwright scored an impressive 125 against Tewantin at Reed Park, which is now his new high score.

Despite not being his best innings, Cartwright said it was his toughest.

“I did not play well. It was a scratchy start and it took me a while to get a bit of momentum in my innings and get going,” he said.

Gympie Gold - Leo Cartwright, bowler.
“You always get a bit lucky here and there but you just hang in there, things start to go your way. This total is now my new high score, six better than before.

“It came as a bit of a relief and I proved to myself that I can do it and I am capable of being a batsman in the team.”

Cartwright’s ton lifted the Gold score to 240 as he lashed out with 15 fours.

After Tewantin’s captain was caught behind at 2/132, the afternoon belonged to another Gold all-rounder, Josh Brady.

Josh Brady in action at the crease
Brady took 5/20 to finish a great day for the team, who now sit second on the limited overs ladder.

Gympie host Maroochydore at  Keith Manthey Oval, One Mile,   on Saturday at 10.30am.

