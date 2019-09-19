Going to loo in Gympie region recently became more pleasant

GYMPIE Regional Council has hailed a new contractor for keeping the town's public toilets cleaner, and those who use them happier.

A statement from the council today said a new contractor had been on the job since August 1, and "if feedback from the community is anything to go by, it would seem that they are doing a great job”.

"Council had seen an increase in the number of calls to its call centre with customers praising the cleanliness of its public amenities throughout the region,” Cr Mal Gear said.

Council passed the feedback on to the new contractor, Nicolas Nieuwoudt and his wife, Charmaine, from AusCon Services, which is a Rainbow Beach-based business employing 15 people.

"As you can understand, it can be a 'smelly' business at best of times, but I can report back with great pleasure to local Gympie residents, Gympie business owners and visitors that we are getting on top of things and hopefully everyone who uses these facilities can experience an improved service,” Mr Nieuwoudt said.

The council has also recently made a change to its public amenity opening hours.

Where previously the opening hours were the same throughout the year, it has instead opted for summer and winter opening hours, meaning extended hours during longer summer days.

The changes have been applied to a large number of locations, including the Lake Alford Duckponds, as well as the Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay park areas.

"During summer, we all tend to be out and about earlier in the day and later in the evening enjoying our great outdoors, so longer opening hours during Summer just makes sense,” Cr Gear said.

"And the benefits extend into Winter, when the shorter opening hours will help to discourage and minimise anti-social behaviour after dark.”