GOING NOW: 9 houses under $200k in Gympie

#1.

5 Simone Crt, Monkland

PRICE: $199, 000

5 Simone Court, $199,000

Agent says:

"EXCELLENT investment potential here or just a great home to own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really lovely property handy to everywhere and everything."

Features:

Low maintenance on a level 630m2 block

Modern decor and colours throughout

Open plan living and dining area with ceiling fan

Good size kitchen with plenty of cupboard space

3 carpeted bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fan in the main

Bathroom with shower over the bath combo and separate toilet

Rear covered veranda perfect spot to relax and enjoy

Steel stumps, with storage and carport underneath, plus laundry

Fenced on three sides and low maintenance grounds

Located at the end of a no through road

Town water and services

Close to everywhere and everything

Currently rented for $275 per week

FULL LISTING HERE

#2.

76 River Rd, Gympie

PRICE: $188, 000

76 River Rd, $188,000

Agent says:

"THIS little beauty is the perfect investment property or just a really lovely home to own and simply be able to walk to the shops. Great home, great location and great price."

Features

Highset solid character home just a short walk to town or local shopping centre

Located on a whopping 2,064m2 private block with no near neighbours

Polished timber floors, some original casement windows, french doors, high ceilings and VJ walls feature throughout

Separate reverse cycle air-conditioned living room

New kitchen adjoins the dining area

2 good size bedrooms plus sleep out

76 River Rd, $188,000

Private deck at the rear of the home is just perfect for outdoor living and entertaining

3KW solar system with a 5KW invertor

5000litre rainwater tank with pump

New electric/solar hot water system

Low maintenance established gardens complete with veggie gardens and fruit trees

Two street access

Town water and services, great location, handy to everything and everywhere

Potential rent return @ $245p/w

FULL LISTING HERE

#3.

47 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie

PRICE: $189, 000

47 Cootharaba Rd, $189, 000

Agent says:

"THIS buy is such a grand opportunity situated on a whopping 1,285m2, offering a tonne of possibilities. Located in a convenient area of Gympie - it is close to shops, sporting fields, primary and secondary schools and a short walk to the aquatic centre."

Features:

Large 1,285m2 block with development opportunities (STCA)

2 Bedroom plus 1 sunroom home

Single carport

47 Cootharaba Rd, $189, 000

Side access

Plenty of windows for ventilation

Built on concrete stumps

Current rental return of $195 per week

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Land Size: 1285 m² (approx)

FULL LISTING HERE

#4.

Address available on request, Gympie

PRICE: $192,000

Address available on request, $192, 000

Agent says:

"THERE is nothing else like these in Gympie; peace, privacy and security."

THIS two bedroom cottage is available in this private complex within five minutes walk to town.

Nestled in a bushland setting, a visit in person is a must to experience the atmosphere - it is like a little farm house with space all around on a 'separately titled block'.

Address available on request, $192, 000

The cottage is walking distance to doctor's, medical clinics, hospitals, the town centre and other amenities.

The bus stops out the front and the postman delivers to the door.

Their are plenty of neighbours to talk to if you wish that will add to personal safety and security.

Body corpoporate fees are lower than anywhere else and cottage insurance coverage is included in these fees.

For the investor, the rental return would be around $235

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Land Size: 294 m² (approx)

Carport Spaces: 1

FULL LISTING HERE

#5.

Address available on request, Gympie

PRICE: $190, 000

Address available on request, $190, 000

THIS cottage is the second available in the same private complex, which is five minutes walk to town.

The cottage has an open floor plan and includes a carport and full length veranda.

This cottage is the epitome of peace and quiet with a general feeling of security.

The grounds and cottages are well looked after, clean, tidy and well maintained they are.

This spot is walking distance to doctor's, medical clinics, hospital, town centre and other amenities.

Garbage removal is from in front of the cottage and they are well above flood level.

The body corporate fees are lower than anywhere else and cottage insurance coverage is included in these fees.

For the investor, the rental return would be around $235-$240 per week.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Land Size: 320 m² (approx)

Carport Spaces: 1

FULL LISTING HERE

#6.

46 Musgrave St Gympie

PRICE: $130, 000

46 Musgrave St, $130,000

Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee

This timber house will require renovation or removal, but it is on prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment, so will make the perfect investment.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Land Size: 1053 m² (approx)

46 Musgrave St, $130,000

FULL LISTING HERE

#7.

50 Chatsworth Rd, Gympie

PRICE: $195, 000

50 Chatsworth Rd, $195, 000

Agent says:

"CALLING renovators, handymen or budget buyers; this solid hardwood framed home needs your attention."

This house is set on a fully fenced, gently sloping 1005m2 (quarter acre) allotment on Gympie's north side.

It has three bedrooms, the main with walk-in-robe, kitchen/dining combined and there is a second shower and toilet in the laundry.

The spacious lounge room is air-conditioned and there is a study at the front entry area.

There is a covered outside entertaining area and concrete driveway leading to the 8m x 8m Besser block shed, which has electricity and concrete floor.

50 Chatsworth Rd, $195, 000

Features:

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Land Size: 1005 m² (approx)

Garage Spaces: 2

FULL LISTING HERE

#8.

30 Violet St, Gympie

PRICE: $169,000

30 Violet St, $169, 000

Agent says:

"PRICE reduction, vendor committed elsewhere, must sell"

THIS two bedroom /one bathroom highset weatherboard house is currently rented and grossing $11,960 per annum that's over 7% gross rental return.

This large 903m2 block is situated on the Bruce Hwy in central Gympie with 20m frontage and direct access.

It sits on a high volume intersection with high exposure and on the commercial corridor.

The home is fenced with cinder block below and weatherboard upper with 2 bedrooms/ 1 bathroom, lounge/dining, country style kitchen and polished floors.

Features:

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Land Size: 903 m² (approx)

Open Car Spaces: 2

Close to schools, shops and transport

FULL LISTING HERE

#9.

20 Wises Rd, Gympie

PRICE: $195, 000

Wises Rd, $195, 000

THIS highset Queenslander style home on a 913m2 allotment needs some TLC but it has a good flat yard and room for a car and workshop underneath where it is partially concreted.

It also has tongue and groove interior and separate dining room with fireplace and fans.

Features:

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1

Land Size: 913 m² (approx)

Wises Rd, $195, 000

Carport Spaces: 2

Currently rented for $250 per week.

Close to schools, shops and transport

FULL LISTING HERE