19°
News

GOING NOW: 9 houses under $200k in Gympie

Frances Klein
| 10th Jul 2017 9:23 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

#1.

5 Simone Crt, Monkland

PRICE: $199, 000

 

5 Simone Court, $199,000
5 Simone Court, $199,000

Agent says:

"EXCELLENT investment potential here or just a great home to own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really lovely property handy to everywhere and everything."

Features:

  • Low maintenance on a level 630m2 block
  • Modern decor and colours throughout
  • Open plan living and dining area with ceiling fan
  • Good size kitchen with plenty of cupboard space
  • 3 carpeted bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fan in the main
  • Bathroom with shower over the bath combo and separate toilet

  • Rear covered veranda perfect spot to relax and enjoy
  • Steel stumps, with storage and carport underneath, plus laundry
  • Fenced on three sides and low maintenance grounds
  • Located at the end of a no through road
  • Town water and services
  • Close to everywhere and everything
  • Currently rented for $275 per week

FULL LISTING HERE

#2.

76 River Rd, Gympie

PRICE: $188, 000

 

76 River Rd, $188,000
76 River Rd, $188,000

Agent says:

"THIS little beauty is the perfect investment property or just a really lovely home to own and simply be able to walk to the shops. Great home, great location and great price."

Features

  • Highset solid character home just a short walk to town or local shopping centre
  • Located on a whopping 2,064m2 private block with no near neighbours
  • Polished timber floors, some original casement windows, french doors, high ceilings and VJ walls feature throughout
  • Separate reverse cycle air-conditioned living room
  • New kitchen adjoins the dining area
  • 2 good size bedrooms plus sleep out

 

76 River Rd, $188,000
76 River Rd, $188,000
  • Private deck at the rear of the home is just perfect for outdoor living and entertaining
  • 3KW solar system with a 5KW invertor
  • 5000litre rainwater tank with pump
  • New electric/solar hot water system
  • Low maintenance established gardens complete with veggie gardens and fruit trees
  • Two street access
  • Town water and services, great location, handy to everything and everywhere
  • Potential rent return @ $245p/w

FULL LISTING HERE

#3.

47 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie

PRICE: $189, 000

 

47 Cootharaba Rd, $189, 000
47 Cootharaba Rd, $189, 000

Agent says:

"THIS buy is such a grand opportunity situated on a whopping 1,285m2, offering a tonne of possibilities. Located in a convenient area of Gympie - it is close to shops, sporting fields, primary and secondary schools and a short walk to the aquatic centre."

Features:

  • Large 1,285m2 block with development opportunities (STCA)
  • 2 Bedroom plus 1 sunroom home
  • Single carport

 

47 Cootharaba Rd, $189, 000
47 Cootharaba Rd, $189, 000
  • Side access
  • Plenty of windows for ventilation
  • Built on concrete stumps
  • Current rental return of $195 per week
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Land Size: 1285 m² (approx)

FULL LISTING HERE

#4.

Address available on request, Gympie

PRICE: $192,000

 

Address available on request, $192, 000
Address available on request, $192, 000

Agent says:

"THERE is nothing else like these in Gympie; peace, privacy and security."

THIS two bedroom cottage is available in this private complex within five minutes walk to town.

Nestled in a bushland setting, a visit in person is a must to experience the atmosphere - it is like a little farm house with space all around on a 'separately titled block'.

 

Address available on request, $192, 000
Address available on request, $192, 000

The cottage is walking distance to doctor's, medical clinics, hospitals, the town centre and other amenities.

The bus stops out the front and the postman delivers to the door.

Their are plenty of neighbours to talk to if you wish that will add to personal safety and security.

Body corpoporate fees are lower than anywhere else and cottage insurance coverage is included in these fees.

  • For the investor, the rental return would be around $235
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Land Size: 294 m² (approx)
  • Carport Spaces: 1

FULL LISTING HERE

#5.

Address available on request, Gympie

PRICE: $190, 000

 

Address available on request, $190, 000
Address available on request, $190, 000

THIS cottage is the second available in the same private complex, which is five minutes walk to town.

The cottage has an open floor plan and includes a carport and full length veranda.

This cottage is the epitome of peace and quiet with a general feeling of security.

The grounds and cottages are well looked after, clean, tidy and well maintained they are.

This spot is walking distance to doctor's, medical clinics, hospital, town centre and other amenities.

Garbage removal is from in front of the cottage and they are well above flood level.

The body corporate fees are lower than anywhere else and cottage insurance coverage is included in these fees.

For the investor, the rental return would be around $235-$240 per week.

  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Land Size: 320 m² (approx)
  • Carport Spaces: 1

FULL LISTING HERE

#6.

46 Musgrave St Gympie

PRICE: $130, 000

 

46 Musgrave St, $130,000
46 Musgrave St, $130,000

Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee

This timber house will require renovation or removal, but it is on prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment, so will make the perfect investment.

  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Land Size: 1053 m² (approx)

 

46 Musgrave St, $130,000
46 Musgrave St, $130,000

FULL LISTING HERE

#7.

50 Chatsworth Rd, Gympie

PRICE: $195, 000

 

50 Chatsworth Rd, $195, 000
50 Chatsworth Rd, $195, 000

Agent says:

"CALLING renovators, handymen or budget buyers; this solid hardwood framed home needs your attention."

This house is set on a fully fenced, gently sloping 1005m2 (quarter acre) allotment on Gympie's north side.

It has three bedrooms, the main with walk-in-robe, kitchen/dining combined and there is a second shower and toilet in the laundry.

The spacious lounge room is air-conditioned and there is a study at the front entry area.

There is a covered outside entertaining area and concrete driveway leading to the 8m x 8m Besser block shed, which has electricity and concrete floor.

 

50 Chatsworth Rd, $195, 000
50 Chatsworth Rd, $195, 000

Features:

  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Land Size: 1005 m² (approx)
  • Garage Spaces: 2

FULL LISTING HERE

#8.

30 Violet St, Gympie

PRICE: $169,000

 

30 Violet St, $169, 000
30 Violet St, $169, 000

Agent says:

"PRICE reduction, vendor committed elsewhere, must sell"

THIS two bedroom /one bathroom highset weatherboard house is currently rented and grossing $11,960 per annum that's over 7% gross rental return.

This large 903m2 block is situated on the Bruce Hwy in central Gympie with 20m frontage and direct access.

It sits on a high volume intersection with high exposure and on the commercial corridor.

The home is fenced with cinder block below and weatherboard upper with 2 bedrooms/ 1 bathroom, lounge/dining, country style kitchen and polished floors.

Features:

  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Land Size: 903 m² (approx)
  • Open Car Spaces: 2
  • Close to schools, shops and transport

FULL LISTING HERE

#9.

20 Wises Rd, Gympie

PRICE: $195, 000

 

Wises Rd, $195, 000
Wises Rd, $195, 000

THIS highset Queenslander style home on a 913m2 allotment needs some TLC but it has a good flat yard and room for a car and workshop underneath where it is partially concreted.

It also has tongue and groove interior and separate dining room with fireplace and fans.

Features:

  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Land Size: 913 m² (approx)

 

Wises Rd, $195, 000
Wises Rd, $195, 000
  • Carport Spaces: 2
  • Currently rented for $250 per week.
  • Close to schools, shops and transport

FULL LISTING HERE

Gympie Times

Topics:  cbd for sale gympie house hunting houses monkland new listings real estate

Just In

Ambos missed meal allowance costing $16m a year

Ambos missed meal allowance costing $16m a year

AN allowance paid to paramedics who miss out on meal breaks is costing the state $16.2 million every year.

Family priced out of swimming lessons at ARC

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.

Gympie mum says the lessons are too expensive

Tragic start to Gympie's koala breeding season

There has been a tragic start to the Gympie region's koala breeding season.

Letter: Koala breeding season in this region has started

Rainbow rated among the world's greatest spots

SUNRISE: The view from the Carlo Sandblow, Rainbow Beach.

Nothing but the highest praise for our beaches

Local Partners

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Bringing a much-needed personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

FUNDRAISER: 'Country Trio' Larry Lilly, Bevan Day and Glen Grehan entertained the audience with country classics at the Southside Bowls Club last Thursday.

All the latest Widgee news and upcoming events

O'Donnell house victorious in Widgee school athletics

EYE ON THE PRIZE: Teacher Robert Andrews gives Benjamin Dighton some pointers as he tries the discus throwing at Widgee State School's recent athletics day.

Good sports take the field at Widgee

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Exhibition: Prof Hergenflertz's great bone collection hits Gympie

Jaimie Cook from Gympie Bones Museum project.

Gympie Bone Museum exhibition on now

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson’s first molestation accuser, Jordan Chandler, sought in $131 million sex-abuse lawsuit

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

Top Class 175 Acres , Irrigation , Lucerne and Grazing

Goomeri 4601

Rural 4 2 4 $850,000

175 Acres , Irrigation , Lucerne and Grazing - Goomeri District Country ; Just under 110 acres of first class creek flats all serviced by irrigation mainlines and...

SMALL ACREAGE WITH SHED!

132 Arbortwentyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 0 1 1 $145,000

1.8 acres, fenced, with 9m x 6m shed with cement slab, Council approved. Kitchenette with cupboards, wine rack, gas stove/oven and pot belly stove. Bathroom with...

IDEAL BEGINNER

Lot 1 Mackenzie Road, Tamaree 4570

House 2 1 1 $189,000

If you are a wanting to get into the property market, are an investor, or just wanting to downsize then take time to inspect this 2 bedroom brick home. Featuring a...

IDEAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!

4 Eagle Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This home offers 3 roomy bedrooms on a large 850m2 block. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac, but still only a few minutes' walk to the CBD, this home would be...

BOOK YOUR INSPECTION TODAY

108 Golden Hind Ave, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a large 1,004m2 corner block, the property will require some work, fully fenced and landscaped. The home is HardiPlank with timber verandas both...

a beauty 2 buy!

18 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

3 1 2 $279,000!

Do you yearn for a place where the hustle and bustle can be replaced by a calmer, better quality of life? This fantastic 3 bedroom home on 2.4 acres in the...

RARE OPPORTUNITY IN THE CHATSWORTH AREA

Lot 50 Fishermans Pocket Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

We have the pleasure to offer this beautiful 16.23ha (approx. 40acres) property to the market. Located in the Chatsworth area it is only approx. 9km drive to Mary...

WHAT A LIFESTYLE!

380 Shadbolt Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 3 1 5 $479,000

A rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the sought after south easterly side of Gympie. The fully fenced 13.84ha property offers something for everyone...

BOOK YOUR INSPECTION TODAY

108 Golden Hind Ave, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a large 1,004m2 corner block, the property will require some work, fully fenced and landscaped. The home is HardiPlank with timber verandas both...

DID YOU SAY 5 ACRES?

288 Randwick Road, East Deep Creek 4570

House 3 1 1 $339,000

Would you like to live close to town on approximately five, flood free acres with a bitumen road running straight past your property? This three bedroom...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!