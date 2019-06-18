God-fearing congregation warned after Folau’s sermon

ISRAEL Folau's god-fearing Pentecostal congregation has been warned that its future use of the Kenthurst Uniting Church building where the sacked rugby star made another homophobic address at a service on Sunday is uncertain.

The congregation rents the building from the Kenthurst Uniting Church for $150 a week but has been told it might be shown the door after the sacked rugby star made another incendiary sermon on Sunday.

In the homophobic address at The Truth of Jesus Christ service, Folau also took aim at modern-day churches for their approval of same sex marriage.

Israel Folau giving another anti-gay, anti-gay marriage and anti-transgender sermon on Sunday and took aim at modern-day churches. Picture: Facebook



Kenthurst Uniting Church secretary Christine McAulay said her congregation was not as conservative as Folau's.

"At the moment, I can't see any reason to stop (The Truth of Jesus Christ congregation) from coming to our church," she said.

"There might come a time when it may be difficult to have them there but I can't see any reason to ask them to go now. We keep saying that our church looks nice on the television and in the papers."

The Uniting Church is not so keen on Folau’s criticism of mainstream churches of which it is one.

The Pentecostal church was created by Folau's father six years ago and has about 30 members.

Members of the congregation said the church was growing as a result of Folau's media attention.

Inside the church. Picture: Brett Costello

The former Super Rugby champion accused modern-day church leaders of being driven by ambition, saying they were in the job for the wrong reason.

"You see the modern day, the westernised church today, a lot of the pastors and the leaders within that church, they do things to please whoever is the head pastor," the former Wallaby said on Sunday. "They do things to climb the ladder. That's what they do, because they are scared of what he thinks, or what the congregation thinks or what anyone thinks, rather than what is pleasing to God."

Centre for independent Studies research fellow and ordained Anglican Minister Peter Kurti said Folau's comments would have "irritated" some church leaders.

"There are many western Christian leaders who would be quite irritated by his comments because they trying hard to preach the gospel and might well feel a bit hurt," he said.

The Truth of Jesus Christ Church holds its services at the Kenthurst Uniting Church building. Picture: Brett Costello

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said yesterday he supported Rugby Australia's tough stand on Folau's behaviour and the decision to ban him.

"We said we expect them to do that and we're happy with how Rugby Australia is progressing this," Mr Joyce said.

Qantas' Wallabies sponsorship expires next year.

Folau has lodged a legal challenge with Fair Work after his $4 million RA contract was ripped up.