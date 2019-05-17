Menu
WINNER: Frances Hayden with the Grand Supreme Champion Brunna Marmonte Reo at the Gympie Show today. It's the first time in 61 years since a Guernsey cow has won the competition. Philippe Coquerand
GOBSMACKED: Guernsey farmer breaks 61yr drought at Show

17th May 2019 6:25 PM
FOR the first time in six decades a guernsey cow was named Grand Supreme Champion at the Gympie Show today.

Making her trek from Pilton in the Darling Downs, Frances Hayden was speechless when Brunna Marmonte Reo was labelled grand champion, something not seen in 61 years.

"I'm just gobsmacked,” Ms Hayden said.

Betty Ledger from Carters Ridge with cow Riverwood Venus. Philippe Coquerand

"It's not very often you see a guernsey cow win so it's a really cool experience and to go home with the win.

"I'm 27 years old so in my lifetime I have never seen it happen, so it's quite exciting for all of us.

" We were the only exhibitor here for the guernseys but in the cow ring there was quite a few of us.

"It was awesome to see an array of breeds here.

Thelma and Peter Schutt enjoy a day at the show. Philippe Coquerand

Ms Hayden is a fifth generation dairy farmer.

"We have a 323-hectare property in Pilton which is now up for sale and we milk around 160 cows each day,” she said.

"We wash our cows every morning and milk them twice a day - never a dull moment on the farm.”

Show chief steward Ray Zerner said he thought the dairy judging was excellent despite nominations being down due to the drought.

Gympie Show president Graham Engeman, General Manager of Queensland Ag Shows Trevor Beckingham and Chief Dairy Steward Ray Zerner at the Gympie Show. Philippe Coquerand

"The numbers were down but the quality of stock was up,” Mr Zerner said.

"The Guernsey cow was just a magnificent cow, it's a wonderful dairy cow.

"I've had a couple of exhibitors tell us they can't afford to come because the milk prices are just shocking.

Owen Brown with the cutest cow of the show, brown swiss Sundar Sovereign Lilly with QDO Communications Manager Sarah Ferguson at the Gympie Show today. Philippe Coquerand

"We lost two dairy farmers in the past week.

"We had more cattle last year but what was here today was excellent.”

