‘Gobsmacked’: Best cake maker in the Gympie region revealed

Shannen Hewitt has been crowned the region’s best cake maker and said she is ‘stoked’.

A tight race between the region's top cake makers has ended with a mother of four and baking lover being crowned by our readers as the best.

Creating everything from beer themed cakes to 1st birthday unicorn cakes, Shannen Hewitt is one diversely talented baker and said she was “absolutely gobsmacked” to find out she had won.

“I was up against some amazing cakers, I honestly didn’t think I would win, I mean I hoped I would but didn’t think I would,” Ms Hewitt said.

“I’m so stoked, still can’t believe it.”

Ms Hewitt has been running her home business called Shh Cake for two years now and in that time has gained over 900 loyal social media followers.



“I have always wanted to do cakes professionally and was sick of jumping from job to job, so I bit the bullet,” she said.

“I love to see people’s faces when they see what I’ve created for them, it really makes my heart sing.”

HARD AT WORK: Mrs Hewitt doing what she does best, perfecting this stunning wedding cake.

Ms Hewitt’s love of baking started when she was just a little girl as she would spend most weekends and holidays at her grandparents house.

“Nan and I would always bake something,” she said.

“I still get to bake with Nan occasionally.”

Currently creating her edible masterpieces in a commercial kitchen at her house, Ms Hewitt said she would love to open her own bakery one day.

WOW FACTOR: Just a handful of Mrs Hewitt’s creations in her cake portfolio.

“I am still just getting back into cakes after having baby number four last year, so I am limiting myself to 3-4 cakes a week,” she said.

Ms Hewitt said her favourite thing about baking is the “diversity” in the different types of cakes she gets to make.

“One weekend I had a hamburger cake, a keg cake and a 1st birthday cake - it keeps it interesting,” she said.

Ms Hewitt was grateful to everyone who voted for her and thanked her husband for “putting up” with her and being so supportive.

“And my family for also supporting me with my venture, they’re my most repeat customers,” she said.