Go West: Gympie school among Qld's most improved

ACHIEVEMENT: Koby Brown, Cooper Bailey-Bauer, Cody Downs, principal Lori McPherson, Molly Izaac, Mjei Ward, Marli Shand and Aneeka Bailey Bauer celebrating being named among Qld's 24 most improved schools.

NAPLAN results are out, and Gympie West State School is one of the big movers, named among Queensland's 24 most improved schools.

According to the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority, Gympie West achieved substantially above-average gain in numeracy.

Gympie West principal Lori McPherson said the achievement and recognition was the result of the school's consistent dedication to delivering quality education.

"Gympie West State School would like to acknowledge our dedicated teachers, teacher aides, support personnel and leadership team for continuing to lead and implement an aligned whole-school approach to the teaching of reading, writing and numeracy," she said.

"A commitment to collaborative data inquiry, planning and differentiated instruction for individuals is the key to ensuring that every child succeeds to their learning potential and that teachers' professional practice supports our student engagement in learning."

While Gympie West's results received the biggest accolades, a number of schools in the Gympie region registered results above the average of similar schools in the tested areas.

Kandanga State School's results. Contributed

Among them: Amamoor State School in grammar and punctuation (Year 5); Gympie Central State School for writing, grammar and punctuation, numeracy (Year 5) and reading (Year 3); Monkland Stae School in writing and numeracy (Year 5) and grammar and punctuation (Year 3); Kandanga State School in reading, writing, grammar and punctuation, and numeracy (Year 5).

Kandanga's Year 5 reading results in 2016 were also above the average for all Australian schools.

While the My School data provides a snapshot of our education system, some are asking parents to remember education should not solely be considered a success based on test results.

"Good data is valuable and can make a powerful contribution to school and student improvement, but selective pieces of data shouldn't be used to judge the success or otherwise of a school," Independent Schools Queensland executive director David Robertson said.

Gympie Central State School's results. Contributed

"A set of numbers won't tell you how a school's dedicated teachers go above and beyond to support and challenge their students or how a school builds confidence, resilience and creativity in its students.

"Those are stories that need to be heard or experienced first-hand, which is why parents place great store in visiting independent schools, meeting their principals and teachers and getting that all-important 'feel' for the culture and camaraderie of a school."

Gympie South State School's results. Contributed

Mr Robertson said the main reason why tests like NAPLAN were introduced was to better assess and track student learning, not to provide easy labelling and ranking of schools.

"Queensland independent schools are continually analysing individual student data to ensure students understand what they are being taught, are progressing and being supported or extended."