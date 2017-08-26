24°
GO WEST: Cattle market driving buyers to snap up land

Frances Klein
| 26th Aug 2017 9:39 AM
LOOKING GOOD: Cattle farmers are lining up for broadacre grazing blocks in the South Burnett and townships like Kilkivan can still be marketed on the merits of their unique charms.
LOOKING GOOD: Cattle farmers are lining up for broadacre grazing blocks in the South Burnett and townships like Kilkivan can still be marketed on the merits of their unique charms. Jordan Philp

IF RECENT growth is anything to go by, the rural real estate spotlight is on the western reaches of Gympie.

With more than 20% growth in Kilkivan, Widgee and Goomeri in the past year, one factor explains the welcome demand for property in the region more than anything else.

Long-term rural estate agent Tom Grady said the ongoing and current affluence of the cattle market is driving buyer interest in grazing properties west of the Bruce Hwy.

"It's had a very great effect,” the principal of Gympie's Tom Grady Real Estate said.

"It's attracting people that would have liked to purchase property three or four years ago.

"They are now gaining a bit of confidence because they are getting twice as much for their product.”

Mr Grady said Kilkivan, a historic town with a population of about 700 situated 44km west of Gympie, is an area that "keeps popping up”.

"People are attracted to small acreage outside Gympie,” he said.

Kilkivan is home to the the annual Kilkivan Great Horse Ride and to simpler ones such as this.
Kilkivan is home to the the annual Kilkivan Great Horse Ride and to simpler ones such as this.

It's in the 10 fastest selling suburbs in the Gympie region with the turn-around sales time averaging 80 days in the past 12 months.

In the past year, 15 houses have sold in Kilkivan at an average price of $200,000, shifting the growth by 21.2% in the same time.

It is the second most affordable suburb in the Gympie region and much closer to Gympie city than Goomeri, the most affordable.

Cattle farmers are lining up for broadacre grazing blocks while families get a choice of 700sq m blocks in the peaceful township of Kilkivan at a far more affordable price than in Gympie, half an hour's drive away.

Kilkivan, made famous by the annual Kilkivan Great Horse Ride, stood in its own shire before it amalgamated with Gympie in 2008 and former Kilkivan mayor, the late Ron Dyne, became the first mayor of the Gympie region.

Although sharing its local government with the rest of the Gympie region, it looks like Kilkivan has not lost any of its identity and can still be marketed by agents on the merits of its unique charm.

The Pumpkin Roll at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.
The Pumpkin Roll at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival. Tobi Loftus

If you head further west to the town of Goomeri on the very edge of the region, with a population of just under 800 people, house prices drop dramatically again.

Goomeri is the Gympie region's most affordable suburb by far.

Of the 10 houses sold in the past year the average price was $131,500.

Rental yields are at the top for the region with houses renting on average at $190 a week and giving an indicative average gross rental yield of 7.5% in the past 12 months.

Goomeri's growth has even outdone Kilkivan's with a 25.2% increase in the past 12 months.

Closer to Gympie, Woolooga, with a population of 274, has similar steady demand to Kilkivan.

While much smaller, a tiny main street with a variety of shops continues to gain popularity with passing tourists who short cut through the town when travelling from the south-west to the north-east on Bauple-Woolooga Rd to reach the Bruce Hwy.

Thanks to the far-sighted thinking of local businesses, the number of people stopping in the street has more than doubled or tripled in five years, Mr Grady said, giving rise to a number of small business opportunities in an area otherwise dominated by rural employment.

WOOLOOGA WEANER SHOW AND SALE. Brahman x charolais steers exhibited by Marie Duncombe took out the overall champion pen.
WOOLOOGA WEANER SHOW AND SALE. Brahman x charolais steers exhibited by Marie Duncombe took out the overall champion pen.

Widgee, a spread-out suburb 20 minutes drive west of Gympie, is experiencing a similar steady rise in demand.

Widgee is the seventh fastest selling suburb alongside Curra, with an average of 72 days on the market.

Mr Grady said Widgee offers more choice to those looking to settle or invest in the region's western suburbs.

In the past few months a number of new houses being built opposite Widgee State School are opening up the Widgee market.

The new blocks complement the choice of medium-sized 6-16ha blocks and serious rural blocks ranging between 120-240ha in Widgee.

The experienced agent said buyers can secure a house on a 2ha block in Widgee for the half the price of a similar block in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

The average price of the 14 houses sold in Widgee in the past year was $352,000.

But it's not just the country views you get when you settle in Widgee, Mr Grady said.

The tight-knit community is held together by welcoming long-term residents, Mr Grady said, which is big attraction for newcomers wanting to settle in the region.

Buyers are seeking lifestyle blocks not too far from major centres and this puts suburbs like Widgee in good stead, he said.

"Widgee, and towns like it, are getting closer to everywhere,” Mr Grady said.

Perhaps once overlooked by Gympie-ites or outside investors, the Gympie Regional Council spend on infrastructure and the near-complete upgrades on the crucial parts of the Bruce Hwy means the western parts of the region, like all outlying areas are increasingly getting closer to Gympie.

Topics:  cattle prices farmers goomeri grazing gympie market kilkivan property real esate sold on widgee

