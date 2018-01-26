Menu
News

Bruce Hwy crawl as masses head north for long weekend

Scott Sawyer
by

THE LURE of a long weekend on the Coast has brought the Bruce Highway to a standstill already this morning as masses of motorists make their way north past Brisbane.

Southbound drivers have reported northbound cars are already stopping such is the volume of traffic this morning, with a choke point forming about 5km south of the Caloundra Road exit.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads traffic cameras are showing a thick stream of traffic headed north out through the Bruce Highway-Caboolture/Bribie Island interchange as sun seekers look set for a slow trip north to kick off Australia Day.

>> Complete guide to Australia Day events on the Sunshine Coast

>> WHAT'S OPEN: Trading hours for Australia Day

It might be worth allowing a little extra time on your trip this morning.

Updates to come.

CLOGGING: Bruce Highway traffic northbound at the Bruce Hwy-Caboolture/Bribie Island Interchange is building already.
CLOGGING: Bruce Highway traffic northbound at the Bruce Hwy-Caboolture/Bribie Island Interchange is building already. Queensland Government

