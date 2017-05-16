Go GourMAY and get a real taste for the Gympie region

EAT LOCAL: Gympie chefs James Barnden, of Charlies Hotel (above) and Zesty Edibles' George Isaac will dish up great local produce at the 5 Chef's Long Table Lunch on May 27.

A TEAM of five renowned chefs, including Gympie's James Barnden and George Isaac, will join Gympie region Food and Food Tourism Ambassador Matt Golinski this month to present a five-course degustation experience featuring Gympie's most exquisite produce.

The 5 Chef's Long Table Lunch in the Kandanga Hall on Saturday, May 27 is the signature event of Eat Local Month which turns the spotlight on eating locally grown and produced food.

The event is one of many planned in the Gympie region during GourMAY to give visitors and residents alike the chance to explore, taste and experience the best of the region.

James, from Charlies Hotel, Gympie, and George from Zesty Edibles are joining Matt Golinski with Shane Bailey from the Noosa Boathouse and Glen Barratt from Wild Canary at Brookfield completing the 5 Chef's Long Table Lunch team.

The culinary extravaganza includes a drink on arrival and a delicious five-course meal using only the finest produce from the Gympie region all to the sound of great local entertainment.

"This event is a must do as part of Eat Local Month,” Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said.

"What a great way to celebrate and support the region with friends and family, great company, food designed by critically-acclaimed chefs using ingredients only produced here and local home-grown music.

"It will really be a fantastic day out.” Cr Curran said.

An initiative of Gympie Regional Council, Eat Local Month is all about promoting the variety of local produce and value added products grown and created by local producers.

These delicious products include fresh fruit and vegetables, seafood, preserves, meat products, beverages, honey and more.

Gympie Gold Regional Produce is a banner created by Gympie Regional Council in 2014 to facilitate a network of farmers and producers to support, develop and promote the amazing range of produce that the region has to offer.

The Gympie Gold brand has since become synonymous with the high quality and diverse range of product available in the region.

This signature event is part of a project between Gympie Gold Regional Produce and Matt Golinski to showcase our region's produce and food products to chefs and promote direct buy relationships and promotion of local food on restaurant menus.

The chefs participating in the Long Lunch all took part in a tour of the region during April where they met farmers and producers at the farm gate and tasted the produce on offer. This tour inspired the menu for the Long Lunch.

The event will be held at Kandanga Hall, Main Street, Kandanga from 11:30am to 3:00pm and tickets to the event are $100 and can be purchased online at www.5-chef-long-table-lunch.eventbrite.com.au.

GourMAY - Eat Local Month runs across the month of May with an wonderful variety of events and activities catering to all ages and tastes. For more information visit www.gympieregionalproduce.com.au, follow @GympieRegionalProduce on Facebook or contact Council's Economic Development Team on 1300 307 800