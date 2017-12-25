Go for a walk in Gympie region

GET OUT AMONGST IT: The day use area at the Charlie Moreland campground is just one of the great spots to visit in the Gympie region these holidays.

GET OUT AMONGST IT: The day use area at the Charlie Moreland campground is just one of the great spots to visit in the Gympie region these holidays. Contributed

THE clear and sunny weather ahead is the perfect time to get out and explore the Gympie region. We are blessed with a tonne of tracks and trails that wind their way through some of the prettiest and unique country around, so there is no excuse not to grab the family or your friends, pack a picnic lunch and make the most of it.

Here are our top trails in Gympie and the south and western regions.

GYMPIE

1. Victory Heights Trail Network

THIS trail network for walking, mountain biking and horse riding is located within 3km of Gympie's town centre, accessed from Bath Tce between the historic Victory Hotel and Gympie North Railway Station.

The trails weave through 60ha of mature eucalypt forest with 9km of signposted mountain biking trails ranging in difficulty from beginner to experienced levels, including a purpose-designed kids/challenge track suitable for smaller children and novice riders. There are also 12km of shared-use fire roads and multi-use trails that are suited for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

MARY VALLEY

2. Amamoor State Forest Day Use Area

THIS riverine rainforest and plantations of Hoop and Bunya Pines has a platypus viewing platform on the banks of Amamoor Creek. The 1.5km Amama Walk through lush rainforest is accessed across the road.

3. Amamoor State Forest - Cedar Grove Camping Ground

THIS rainforest walk will take you past swimming holes into a sub-tropical rainforest that features large red cedars and fig trees. It's a 1km return trip.

4. Imbil State Forest - Fig Tree Walk

LOCATED about 4km south of Kenilworth along the Maleny-Kenilworth Rd, the 1.4km walk is sealed and includes some sections of boardwalk and is wheelchair friendly.

5. Imbil State Forest - Charlie Moreland - camping and day-use area

BIRDWATCH on Little Yabba or Piccabeen Circuits or take the steady climb to 360-degree views on the 8km Mt Allan walk which takes about four hours and offers views of Mary Valley country atop a 9.6m fire tower.

KILKIVAN AND GOOMERI

6. Kilkivan Forest Reserve

NORTH of Kilkivan, this reserve protects one of the area's few remaining stands of native Hoop Pine Rainforest.

7. Mudlo Gap

WANDER the kilometre Scrubby Creek walking track, about 8.5km north of Kilkivan through dry rainforest, giant figs and lovely creeks.

The Mudlo Gap track is steep with many steps, but the view from the lookout is impressive.

8. Bicentennial National Trail - Section 5 (Kilkivan)

THE Bicentennial National Trial, over 5000km from Healesville in Victoria to Cooktown in Queensland, is the longest marked route of its kind in the world.

The 107km section through the Gympie region mainly follows the forest ridges.

The scenery is varied, as is the vegetation through which you pass, ranging from dry vine forest, open savannah grazing, patches of rainforest and old growth hardwoods to Forestry Department plantations of pine.

The few giant ironbarks or the spectacular bunyas you do encounter are remnants of the once lush forests.

The country is suitable for horse riding, donkey trekking, mountain bike riding or just plain old walking.