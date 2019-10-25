Menu
Hollie Hughes says she doesn’t believe in quotas and worked hard to get where she is in politics. Picture: John Feder/The Australian
Go bush for Christmas gifts: Lib senator

by Eamonn Tiernan
25th Oct 2019 10:09 AM

Australians are being urged to buy their Christmas gifts from country outlets to help support drought-stricken areas.

NSW Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes wants Australians to consider splurging with small businesses in regional communities by using an online portal.

"We don't need to buy from the usual suspects," Senator Hughes said on Friday.

"These businesses mainly exist because of the agriculture around them and when drought is devastating the land, we need to think laterally about other ways to support rural and regional economies.

"The difference so many Australians can make if they choose to buy from a country business will spread a lot of goodwill to our hard-working families in the bush."

Shoppers can purchase goods through gocountryforchristmas.com.au and businesses can register their outlet on the website.

