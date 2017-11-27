Gloves off: Hartwig challenges Mayor to 'let Fredman speak'

Bob Fredman "retired” from his senior position with the council in 2016.

Letter to the Editor by Cr Glen Hartwig

IT IS an interesting read, Cr Curran's letter (published online today and in The Gympie Times November 28.).

Once again selected information that is not completely representative of the real situation. The facts are that the Water and Sewage Department had a number of redundancies and one retirement, if you would call it that.

On that retirement, I think Cr Curran is the only person left in Gympie who still believes that Bob Fredman retired of his own free will and was not sacked first.

Bob Fredman

He may be one of the few left who still believe the Water and Sewage restructuring that resulted in a number of staff being moved on was not a purging.

He also appears to believe the river walk was not damaged by the recent rains, was quite happy to say so publicly, but went very quiet when real photos emerged of the real damage.

I also recall him stating numerous times at meet the mayor and councillor meetings, when asked how much the Rattler will cost "$10.8 million and not a dollar more”.

Semantics are an interesting way to communicate.

You sort of say bits of the truth but it is not the whole picture.

For example, Bob Fredman did retire but only after he was sacked and managed to renegotiate his position.

So technically, you are correct in saying he retired but it is not the entire truth that relates to that subject.

With regard to Water and Sewage, Cr Curran forgets to mention the redundancies that have occurred. Minor detail, but goes to the heart of the validity of the detail being presented.

My point with the letter was, was the purging worth it? Does your water taste any different, but how much did this cost council?

Most people know that a business restructure is another means to get rid of unwanted staff.

You hear the phrase 'we need to take this business in a new direction'.

Restructure, positions are changed, given a new title and job description but the same work is done. It's a way to get rid of people you don't want without the hassles. Well understood for those with business experience.

Sounds like what has happened at Water and Sewage. We had good staff doing a good job, why was there a necessity to offload them?

This entire letter is my opinion.

Perhaps Cr Curran would be willing to allow Bob Fredman to release a copy of his termination letter and let him speak publicly on the matter, then my opinion could become fact?

Glen Hartwig,

Division 2 Councillor,

Gympie Regional Council