Col Haddy and Josh Hopkins at Imbil station, where the turntable is being removed to be installed at Amamoor for the Rattler. FILE PHOTO Renee Pilcher
News

Gloves off as Imbil demands answers over Rattler Co actions

by Letter to the Editor by the Secretary of the Imbil Heritage Park
17th Mar 2018 5:12 AM

Letter to the Editor from Coll Huddy, Imbil Heritage Precinct

I AM amazed that the Rattler Railway Company could fail to understand the impact of their recent actions regarding the turntable at Imbil. Are they that stupid?

The lack of community consultation by RRC confirms what we have believed for some time: RRC is willing to ride rough shod over the community whilst continually failing to deliver its one objective: to get the Rattler running.

Not one of the delays has been acknowledged as the fault of management.

 

Brings us to some key questions:

1. Why did they not consult the Imbil community or its representatives?

2. Are they so ignorant they cannot recognise that the Imbil community has a real interest in maintaining the station precinct in its current form and gets upset when they see it being destroyed?

3. Do they not understand that their actions seem to confirm the Rattler will never come back to Imbil whilst this management team is in place?

4. Do they care about Imbil?

 

The historic Imbil train station, part of the Imbil Heritage Park precinct.
The historic Imbil train station, part of the Imbil Heritage Park precinct. Contributed

Please, RRC and Gympie Regional Council, provide Imbil with some rationale for their management approach?

Col Huddy,

Secretary Imbil Heritage Park Inc

amamoor imbil letters letters to the editor rattler rattler railway company
Gympie Times
