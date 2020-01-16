Globetrotting Gympie tradie up for $2k award

STAR Gympie region tradie Patrick Brennan has been nominated for a 2020 7NEWS Young Achiever Award, garnering further recognition for his talent and hard work both locally and overseas.

The globetrotting Pie Creek fridgie’s latest accolade came after he claimed a bronze medal in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning at the 45th WorldSkills International Championships in Kazan, Russia last August.

The 22-year-old impressed WorldSkills brass so much at the Championships that general manager Brigitte Collins put his name up for consideration at this year’s awards.

Nominated for the First National Real Estate Leadership Award, a win would see Mr Brennan would collect $2000 prizemoney and a trophy at the Awards Gala Presentation Dinner on May 8.

A step further would see him named the 2020 Queensland Young Achiever of the Year, scoring him another $2,000 and a state trophy.

Gympie's star tradesman Patrick Brennan has been nominated for a 2020 7NEWS Young Achiever award.

Mr Brennan said he was taken aback when he learned WorldSkills had nominated him.

“It was a shock to me, WorldSkills actually nominated me and called me up out of the blue to tell me, it’s pretty cool to be recognised even if you don’t win anything,” he said.

“It is a surprise to get this much recognition but I’m getting better with it and learning to take it as it comes.”

Now fully qualified with Tony Stephens Refrigeration in town, Mr Brennan was still an apprentice when he was pipped at the post in the WorldSkills championships by tied gold medallists Russian Aleksandr Leughin and Korean JuHwan Go.

The leading international event of 2019 in Russia saw more than 1600 young professionals represent more than 60 countries and regions competing in 56 skill positions.

The championships saw huge crowds of 250,000 and opening and closing ceremonies at the Kazan Arena Stadium, the location of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mr Brennan said he was still in awe of the experience five months on.

“It was pretty full on, the first day of competition I questioned myself, I was struggling. My first day is always a bit slow, it’s not the best way to be, but then I realised this is what I was here for and did as much as I could,” he said.

“To come out third and get on the podium was just unreal. I wanted to finish Top 10 so getting top three was so good.”

Mr Brennan said he hoped publicity which came with his achievements would encourage others to pursue trades and skills of interest to them.