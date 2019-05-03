Global, popular meeting place wants to open in Gympie
THE Coffee Club wants to open a store in Gympie, it confirmed yesterday.
Gympie region coffee lovers' palates have become increasingly thirsty and refined in recent years and the region is developing a sophisticated cafe culture.
The Coffee Club is Australia's largest home-grown cafe group with more than 360 stores across nine countries.
Franchise sales manager Matt Vidler confirmed yesterday the company was in discussions for a site in Gympie.
"If we are successful I will pass on the franchisees details straight away, we would love to be apart of the Gympie community,” Mr Vidler said.
Originally created in 1989 as a place to get "an excellent coffee”, the concept includes cafe bar/restaurant stores with expanded menus and full table service. It was started in Brisbane in 1989 by two friends who were searching for a late night cup of coffee, and became a franchise in 1994.