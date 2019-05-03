Menu
The company confirmed yesterday that it was "in discussions” for a Gympie site. Contributed
Global, popular meeting place wants to open in Gympie

Shelley Strachan
3rd May 2019 12:01 AM
THE Coffee Club wants to open a store in Gympie, it confirmed yesterday.

Gympie region coffee lovers' palates have become increasingly thirsty and refined in recent years and the region is developing a sophisticated cafe culture.

The Coffee Club is Australia's largest home-grown cafe group with more than 360 stores across nine countries.

Franchise sales manager Matt Vidler confirmed yesterday the company was in discussions for a site in Gympie.

"If we are successful I will pass on the franchisees details straight away, we would love to be apart of the Gympie community,” Mr Vidler said.

Originally created in 1989 as a place to get "an excellent coffee”, the concept includes cafe bar/restaurant stores with expanded menus and full table service. It was started in Brisbane in 1989 by two friends who were searching for a late night cup of coffee, and became a franchise in 1994.

