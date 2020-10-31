Glimpse inside the life of SAS Australia star Candice Warner

Former ironwoman Candice Warner is fighting fit and pushing herself to the limit on SAS Australia – see what keeps her grounded when at home.

Former ironwoman Candice Warner is fighting fit and pushing herself to the limit on SAS Australia – see what keeps her grounded when at home.

As a former professional Ironwoman, Candice Warner can definitely handle a workout, but she says SAS Australia was a challenge like no other.

"For me, the main attraction was just being able to push myself physically and mentally. After three kids, this definitely pushed me to the limits like when I used to compete. I went in with a positive mindset though, I knew that I could deal with pain knowing there is a finish line."

Candice says being a mum is the toughest job anyone can have, but on the TV show her resilience was put to the test.

MORE: At home with MasterChef judge Andy Allen

Why colour in the kitchen is gaining popularity

"We all have it in us," she says. "If you are put in an environment where you have your back against the wall, you are stronger than what you give yourself credit for."

Another life lesson she took home was you can "survive and be really happy" with the bare minimum.

Candice says the kitchen is her favourite room in the house.

"You don't need an excessive amount of food, you don't need long hot showers and you don't need your phone to validate your every move."

Back home with her family in Maroubra she is grateful to have a roof over her head.

"That was like hell - and home is heaven."

Words: Catherine Nikas-Boulos

Photos: Jonathan Ng

More: SAS Australia airs Monday and Tuesday 7.30pm on Channel 7.

Who: Candice Warner

Where: Maroubra with husband, Australian cricketer David Warner and their children Ivy, 6, Indi, 4 and Isla, 15 months

Inspiration: Minimalist with open space

Home is: Maroubra will always be home

Favourite item: We spent a lot of time in the kitchen, either entertaining or doing homework. It's where we all get together

These Swarovski glasses were a wedding gift.

Swarovski champagne glasses: These were a wedding gift from the owners of David's IPL (Indian Premier League) side. We bring them out to toast each other on our anniversary.

Family photographs are all over the house.

Family photos: It's nice for the girls to see themselves in photos around the house. Also, their dad is away a lot so I have a lot of memories up of the girls with David. I am forever changing them up.

Candice likes her coffee strong.

Striker Coffee Co: My trainer Kevin Toonen is ex military and he introduced me to this coffee. It's strong, tastes good and best of all, supporting Australian military, veterans and first responders.

Candice and her daughters love fresh flowers.

Fresh flowers: It's nice to have something soft and colourful in the house. The girls love them too. They come with me to the florist and they get to pick their favourite bunches.

Her exercise bike is a good “time waster”.

Exercise bike: During COVID I spent a lot of time in the garage preparing for SAS. I do like being punished in a weird way. Sometimes I'll put the girls to bed and jump on for half an hour before I catch David's game on TV, it's a good time waster.

Candice and David’s wedding album.

Wedding album: This is something we love to bring out to show the girls. Ivy was present at our wedding but she was too young to remember. They get a good laugh going through this.

Aquabumps artwork.

Framed photo: We had been renovating our place and had this big blank white wall. We knew we needed something special to hang there, and then when spotted this at Aquabumps in Bondi. It's a nice, refreshing shot.

This candle is a wedding favour from Candice and David’s special day.

Wedding favour: These candles were gift from our wedding, but I have kept a few to give to the girls when they are older. I love my wedding day smell, it will stay with me forever.

The bar fridge is always full.

Bar fridge: We like to entertain a lot and we are also co-owners of St Andrews Beach Brewery based in the Mornington Peninsula, so our friends know the fridge is always well stocked.

Originally published as Glimpse inside the life of SAS Australia star Candice Warner