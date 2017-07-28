Glider makes emergency landing on Southside

A glider has made an emergency landing at Southside. This is the paddock it has landed in -and you can see the in the distance.

A GLIDER has made an emergency landing in a paddock about 3km up Stumn Rd on Gympie's Southside.

Emergency services are on the scene and at first were unable to locate the glider and its pilot. They have just been located but it is uncertain how bad the emergency landing was and if the pilot has been injured.

An eye witness was standing on the corner of Mary and Monkland St when he saw the glider go down a short time ago.

He said the full sized glider with a large wing span was "very low" when he went overhead near the Mary River, coming from the south.

"I thought 'wow, that's really low," the eye witness said.

"Then he turned and started heading towards the Mary River. He was dropping quite rapidly. It was all over in five seconds."

More information as it comes to hand.