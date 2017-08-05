Glider has 'no need for plan B' this time

NO RETURN: David Greatz, one pilot in last Friday's emergency landing, did not fly the trip back.

ONE of the pilots involved in last week's emergency landing in a Southside paddock has taken to heart the adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again”.

After the planned trip to Bundaberg last Friday had to be aborted in bumpy fashion, glider pilot Trevor Burke said the return trip on Monday had "no need for plan B”.

Partnered this time with Gordon Henderson, Mr Burke said the two hour and 40 minute flight was full of highs and lows.

"The highest we got was 4400ft which was not too bad for this time of year, and one low point, 1600ft, where we started to think about which paddock we might have to land if we got any lower,” he said.

The trip was 146km as the crow flies, but the glider was forced to take a more natural, if roundabout, path to its final destination thanks to the day's thermal conditions.

"Our average speed was low but summer is coming and we are looking forward to flying further and faster cross-country flights,” Mr Burke said.

"We use our mobile phones as flight computers and navigation.”

The endless graphs and tools designed to keep them airborne could not measure one variable, he said.

"There is no graph for the fun factor that soaring and cross-country gliding provides,” he said.