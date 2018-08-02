Menu
Police on the scene after the shooting in Glenwood on June 15.
Arthur Gorrie
Glenwood shooter sentenced in court

Annie Perets
by
1st Aug 2018 4:34 PM
A MAN who shot at his neighbour in Glenwood will return home after spending a month-and-a-half in custody.  

Dale Ryan, 46, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday to seven charges.  

His crimes included dangerous conduct with a weapon, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of unlawful weapon possession, possessing explosives, and possessing a drug utensil. 

Police at the location of the Glenwood shooting.
Carlie Walker

 Ryan was arrested on June 15 after a male neighbour suffered superficial buckshot wounds to his body.   

After police searched Ryan's property, he was subsequently charged with a number of weapon and drug offences.   

Ryan was convicted and fined $2000.   

The court ordered a forfeiture of the items relating to the offences.   

