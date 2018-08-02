Glenwood shooter sentenced in court

Police on the scene after the shooting in Glenwood on June 15.

A MAN who shot at his neighbour in Glenwood will return home after spending a month-and-a-half in custody.

Dale Ryan, 46, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday to seven charges.

His crimes included dangerous conduct with a weapon, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of unlawful weapon possession, possessing explosives, and possessing a drug utensil.

Ryan was arrested on June 15 after a male neighbour suffered superficial buckshot wounds to his body.

After police searched Ryan's property, he was subsequently charged with a number of weapon and drug offences.

Ryan was convicted and fined $2000.

The court ordered a forfeiture of the items relating to the offences.